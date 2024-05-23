Hintz out for Stars in Game 1 of Western Final against Oilers

DALLAS -- Roope Hintz will not play for the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final against the Edmonton Oilers at American Airlines Center on Thursday (8:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The center will miss his third straight game because of an upper-body injury, but he has been skating.

"His legs are good," Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said with a laugh. "The legs are fine. Wind's fine. He's got an upper body that's keeping him out, but he's progressing and really close."

Hintz has six points (two goals, four assists) in 11 games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He led the Stars in goals (10), assists (14) and points (24) in the playoffs last season, playing 19 games on a run to the conference final.

Asked how much the Stars miss Hintz, forward Jason Robertson said: "I'd like to say a lot, but everyone just steps in right now, and anyone can play anywhere. I think guys are embracing the opportunity there is without him. Obviously we'd love to have him right now, especially with his speed and being able to match up against their guys, but I think other guys can step in and be able to help that."

Goalie Jake Oettinger will start for Dallas after feeling under the weather and leaving practice early Wednesday. He said Thursday that he felt fine.

Oettinger went 1-0-1 with a 2.00 goals-against average, .932 save percentage and one shutout against Edmonton during the regular season. He is 8-5 with a 2.09 GAA and .918 save percentage in 13 playoff games.

The Oilers have the top four scorers in the postseason: center Leon Draisaitl with 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists), center Connor McDavid with 21 (two goals, 19 assists), defenseman Evan Bouchard with 20 (five goals, 15 assists) and forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins with 16 (four goals, 12 points), each in 12 games.

They also have the top goal-scorer in the playoffs: forward Zach Hyman, who has 11 goals in 12 games.

"I think it's just a group effort, knowing when their big guys are out there, the responsibility and the pride in trying to defend them and shut them down," Oettinger said. "Obviously two of the best players in the world (in McDavid and Draisaitl). It's going to be a full team effort.

"It's just that attention to detail, taking away what they like to do. They're obviously special, and they're going to get their looks, so you need some big saves, and you need the guys in front of you to do their job."