Duchene, family enjoying Stars’ run to Western Conference Final against Oilers 

He says he has no idea where that came from. He didn’t know he did it until a teammate brought it up to him. It was just pure emotion and excitement.

“I obviously would have loved to have had a moment like that as an Avalanche when I was there,” he says. “It still bothers me that we weren’t ever able to kind of make good on that with the teams that I was on there, but I mean, my wife’s from Denver. We have a ton of friends and family there, so it was cool to definitely have a moment like that on that ice.”

Ashley says she jumped up and down on the bed in her PJs, then went to Beau’s room to wake him up.

“I’m like, ‘Buddy, we won. We’re going on [to the next round],’” she says. “He just looked at me. I’m like, ‘Daddy scored!’ And then he, like, high-fived me and just went back to sleep. It was so cute.”

One of the best parts of this is that Beau is old enough to appreciate it.

“He's really caught the hockey bug this year, and for him to be in this with me right now is really, really special,” Matt says. “Every morning, he comes and asks me, if he didn’t stay up through the game, how we did. Sometimes I have to give him bad news, but when I get to give him good news, it’s really fun.”

Matt is trying to keep that in perspective.

“Internally, inside of our room, inside of me, there’s that pressure and wanting to make good on this opportunity, and I think that’s been something new for me,” he says. “I don’t think I’ve handled it the best at times, but I think I’m getting used to that. …

“The biggest thing is, you want to turn that pressure, the gravity of the moment, into energy and excitement and try to just remember being out in the driveway as a kid. I mean, I get to watch my son do that every day. He goes out and plays with his buddies out there. He’s talking about the Stanley Cup already. He’s 5 years old. He doesn’t even really know what it means and what it is yet. That’s how I grew up, and now I’m living it.

“I need to, in the next two rounds, do a better job of really appreciating that. I think as a team we are as a whole, and guys understand the opportunity we have, so it’s only going to get harder, and we’re looking forward to it.”