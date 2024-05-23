Boeser missed Game 7 for Canucks against Oilers with blood clot in leg

Brock Boeser missed Game 7 of the Western Conference Second Round for the Vancouver Canucks on Monday because of a blood clot in his leg, the forward said Thursday.

The Canucks were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Arena.

"I wish I could have been out there with the guys," Boeser said. "Obviously a one-goal game ... of course I'm sitting there and saying, 'I could have scored in this game.' You never know what would have happened if I played.

"I would have done anything to be out there. I asked if I could play and tried to push them but obviously the risks are too big and I had to protect my future and don't want health issues moving forward."

Boeser led the Canucks during the Stanley Cup Playoffs with seven goals, and his 12 points tied teammate J.T. Miller for the Vancouver lead.

"It was tough," Canucks forward Elias Pettersson said Monday. "His stats and the way he’s been playing speaks for itself. To get that when he’s been great for us all year, it was tough."

Boeser said the injury first occurred blocking a shot in Game 1 against the Oilers but worsened as the series went on.

"Took a shot in Game 1 on the power play, had a bruise there," Boeser said. "My leg was feeling fine, and then about a week later my calf started really hurting. So we got it checked out and had I think a clot in one of my small veins, which wasn't an issue so I was allowed to continue to play.

"I had a scan the next morning after Game 6 and it showed that there was more clotting that moved into my deep vein. I wasn't expecting that going into that, I didn't really understand, I think. So it was like an emotional morning for me.

"To get told that news, you're giving all your energy with your teammates into these playoffs and really striving and pushing for the ultimate goal, to get that kind of swept out from under you and not to be out there for Game 7 with these guys, that hurt."

Boeser said he currently is on blood thinners, but that won't affect his offseason workouts.

"I've just got to be careful, if you cut yourself or hit your head," he said, "but I'm good to train and skate."

NHL.com independent correspondent Kevin Woodley contributed to this report