AHL notebook: Western Conference prospects starring in playoffs

The Calder Cup Playoffs continue in the American Hockey League, and five teams remain.

In the Eastern Conference, defending Calder Cup champion Hershey (Washington Capitals) will play Cleveland (Columbus Blue Jackets) in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Western Conference features Milwaukee (Nashville Predators) and Grand Rapids (Detroit Red Wings) in the Central Division Finals. Milwaukee leads 2-1 in the best-of-5 series, with Game 4 scheduled for Friday. Game 5, if necessary, would be Sunday.

In the Pacific Division Finals, Coachella Valley (Seattle Kraken), which reached the Calder Cup Final last season, swept Ontario (Los Angeles Kings). It will play the winner of the Milwaukee-Grand Rapids series in the Western Conference Finals.

Here is a look at the Western Conference prospects still participating in the AHL playoffs. Last week featured a look at the Eastern Conference.

Sebastian Cossa, G, Grand Rapids

Cossa has taken full control of the No. 1 goaltending job for Grand Rapids.

Detroit selected Cossa in the first round (No. 15) of the 2021 NHL Draft, and he has settled in with Grand Rapids for his second pro season in a tandem with veteran Michael Hutchinson. Cossa, 21, is 4-3 with a 2.91 goals-against average and .885 save percentage in seven playoff games. In the regular season, he was 22-9-9 with a 2.41 GAA (tied for sixth in the AHL), .913 save percentage and two shutouts in 40 games.

Cossa is familiar with high-stakes pressure. He helped Edmonton win the Western Hockey League in 2022. He also won a gold medal with Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.

An agitating, physical player, L'Heureux was selected by Nashville in the first round (No. 27) of the 2021 draft.

L'Heureux, 21, leads the AHL in goals (seven) and points (12) in eight playoff games. In the best-of-5 Central Division Semifinals against Texas (Dallas Stars), Milwaukee avoided elimination three times after losing the first two games of the series. L'Heureux had a goal and three assists in Game 3 on May 8 followed by a two-goal game in Game 4 on May 10. In the series-clinching win in Game 5 on May 12, he had another two-goal game.

He had 48 points (19 goals, 29 assists) in 66 games during the regular season.

Nate Danielson, F, Grand Rapids

After a run to the Western Hockey League final with Portland, Danielson has gotten a chance to extend his season.

Detroit selected Danielson in the first round (No. 9) of the 2023 NHL Draft. After Portland’s season ended, Detroit reassigned the 19-year-old to Grand Rapids on May 18. He made his pro debut in Game 2 against Milwaukee on May 20.

In 54 regular-season WHL games with Portland and Brandon, he had 67 points (24 goals, 43 assists). He also had 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) in 18 playoff games with Portland. He played for Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship and had three points (one goal, two assists) in five games.

Fedor Svechkov, F, Milwaukee

Nashville selected Svechkov in the first round (No. 19) of the 2021 draft.

He has six points (three goals, three assists) in eight playoff games. His power-play goal in the series-clinching victory in Game 5 against Texas was the game-winner. Playing his first season in North America, the 21-year-old had 39 points (16 goals, 23 assists) in 57 games.

Shane Wright, F, Coachella Valley

For the second consecutive season, Wright is playing deep into the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Seattle selected Wright in the first round (No. 4) of the 2022 NHL Draft. A late addition to the Coachella Valley roster in the 2022-23 season, Wright had nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 24 playoff games. In his first full AHL regular season, he had 47 points (22 goals, 25 assists) in 59 games. He also had five points (four goals, one assist) in eight NHL games with Seattle.

The 20-year-old missed Game 3 of the series against Ontario on May 19, but he has five points (two goals, three assists) in six playoff games.