Capitals score twice in 10 seconds, get past Devils in 3rd

Carlson has 3 assists, Washington wins 4th in row; Noesen gets 2 goals for New Jersey

Capitals at Devils | Recap

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Taylor Raddysh and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored in a span of 10 seconds late in the third period, and the Washington Capitals held on for a 6-5 win against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Saturday.

Raddysh gave the Capitals a 5-4 lead on a deflection from the slot at 13:54, and Dubois made it 6-4 at 14:04 after Aliaksei Protas stole the puck from goalie Jake Allen behind the net.

"It was a great check by Protas," Dubois said. "When the puck is behind the net, you're just trying to put [it] in front and hopefully you hit somebody. The puck hit my blade and made my life a lot easier to have to beat the goalie."

Allen said, "The puck just slowed down on me and [Protas] beat me to it. I was trying to pass to Dougie Hamilton. It got knocked off my stick and next thing you know, it's a goal."

WSH@NJD: Dubois blasts it from the zone to extends the Capitals lead in the 3rd, 6-4

Stefan Noesen scored a power-play goal to pull the Devils within 6-5 at 16:45.

John Carlson had three assists, and Dubois, Raddysh and Rasmus Sandin each had a goal and an assist for the Capitals (17-6-1), who won their fourth straight game. Charlie Lindgren made 22 saves.

Washington, which went 3-for-5 on the power play, won 5-4 in overtime against the New York Islanders on Friday. The Devils, who went 2-for-3 on the power play, won 5-4 at the Detroit Red Wings on Friday.

"There were a lot of ebbs and flows in the game," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. "I just thought the power play stepped up huge. For us to come in here and get a win, even if it was a little bit odd the way that it played out and both teams off a back-to-back, it's a big game for us."

Jack Hughes had three assists, Noesen scored twice, and Jesper Bratt had a goal and an assist for the Devils (16-9-2). Timo Meier had two assists, and Allen made 26 saves.

"We were just slow to pucks, losing battles," New Jersey defenseman Brett Pesce said. "As a group, myself included, we have to find a way to start better."

Andrew Mangiapane gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 6:19 of the first period by jamming in his own rebound. It marked the seventh straight game when New Jersey allowed the first goal.

Nico Hischier tied it 1-1 at 10:54 on a backhand near the right post.

Justin Dowling gave New Jersey a 2-1 lead at 2:38 of the second period, scoring on a redirection from the high slot after a shot from the left point by Pesce.

Washington then took the lead with two power-play goals in a span of 1:07 after Dawson Mercer received a double minor for high-sticking Dylan Strome at 8:49.

"It stings because we take a lot of pride in our penalty kill and tonight it arguably cost us the game," Pesce said.

Connor McMichael tied it 2-2 at 9:49 on a snap shot from the slot on a 4-on-3, and Jakob Chychrun made it 3-2 at 10:56 on a wrist shot from above the right face-off circle on a 5-on-4.

"I just think we're finding the right plays on the power play. I don't think it's overcomplicated," Carlson said. "I think we're just trying to get the puck to guys or to the middle and making things happen."

Sandin pushed it to 4-2 at 19:49 with another power-play goal, on a loose puck in the slot after a scramble behind the net.

WSH@NJD: Noesen redirects the puck for the PPG in the 3rd

Noesen brought the Devils within 4-3 on the power play at 2:02 of the third with a tip-in from the slot. Bratt then tied it 4-4 at 4:15 when Hughes’ shot from the right circle deflected off his left skate.

Carlson had a team-high 23:41 of ice time and 13 shot attempts, including five on goal.

"He means so much to our team," Lindgren said. "Especially with [Alex Ovechkin] out (with a broken leg), there's a little bit of a void, leadership-wise, but John Carlson is our heartbeat. I don't know if he gets enough credit for what he does, both offensively and defensively."

NOTES: Washington's three power-play goals in the second tied the franchise's second most in a period (last: against the Edmonton Oilers on Nov. 7, 2022), behind six power-play goals in the third period against the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 13, 1987. ... Devils forward Tomas Tatar missed the game; he did not play after the first period Friday because of a lower-body injury.

