Capitals at Devils projected lineups
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Taylor Raddysh
Hendrix Lapierre -- Lars Eller -- Andrew Mangiapane
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ivan Miroshnichenko
Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana
Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer
Kurtis MacDermid -- Justin Dowling -- Shane Bowers
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Nolan Foote
Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee), Tomas Tatar (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate Saturday; . ... Thompson made 20 saves in a 5-4 overtime win against the New York Islanders on Friday. ... Markstrom made 24 saves in a 5-4 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. ... Tatar is doubtful to play Saturday after the forward was injured during the first period Friday.