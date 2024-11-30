Capitals at Devils projected lineups

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Taylor Raddysh

Hendrix Lapierre -- Lars Eller -- Andrew Mangiapane

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ivan Miroshnichenko

Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer

Kurtis MacDermid -- Justin Dowling -- Shane Bowers

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Nolan Foote

Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee), Tomas Tatar (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Saturday; . ... Thompson made 20 saves in a 5-4 overtime win against the New York Islanders on Friday. ... Markstrom made 24 saves in a 5-4 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. ... Tatar is doubtful to play Saturday after the forward was injured during the first period Friday.