Capitals at Canadiens projected lineups

CAPITALS (31-23-7) at CANADIENS (32-17-9)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, MNMT
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank
Martin Fehervary -- Rasmus Sandin
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Declan Chisholm -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Hendrix Lapierre
Injured: John Carlson (lower body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Kirby Dach
Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Alex Newhook -- Jake Evans -- Zachary Bolduc
Josh Anderson -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle
Lane Hutson -- Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble -- Alexandre Carrier
Jakub Dobes
Samuel Montembeault
Scratched: Arber Xhekaj, Joe Veleno, Alexandre Texier
Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body)
Status report
The Capitals did not hold a morning skate following a 3-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. … Lindgren will start after Thompson made 24 saves Friday. … Bolduc and Struble will play after each was a healthy scratch for a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday; Texier, a forward, and Xhekaj, a defenseman, will be left out of the lineup.