Capitals at Canadiens projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

CAPITALS (31-23-7) at CANADIENS (32-17-9)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary -- Rasmus Sandin

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Declan Chisholm -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Hendrix Lapierre

Injured: John Carlson (lower body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Kirby Dach

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Alex Newhook -- Jake Evans -- Zachary Bolduc

Josh Anderson -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle

Lane Hutson -- Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble -- Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: Arber Xhekaj, Joe Veleno, Alexandre Texier

Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

The Capitals did not hold a morning skate following a 3-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. … Lindgren will start after Thompson made 24 saves Friday. … Bolduc and Struble will play after each was a healthy scratch for a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday; Texier, a forward, and Xhekaj, a defenseman, will be left out of the lineup.

Latest News

En kväll att fira för Jets rookie Salomonsson

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Cirelli game-time decision for Lightning

NHL Trade Buzz: Stamkos says 'zero' chance he waives no movement clause

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

'NHL Fantasy Stars' picks, lineups, strategy

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Kreider's late OT goal lifts Ducks past Jets

Crouse scores twice, Mammoth end Wild's winning streak at 6

Golden Knights’ Olympians from United States, Canada turn focus to Stanley Cup

NHL On Tap: Olympic teammates McDavid, Celebrini go head-to-head 

Sabres edge Panthers, push road point streak to 8

Dubois scores twice, Capitals hold off Golden Knights

Woodard, Abercrombie drop puck at Capitals Black History celebration

NHL Status Report: Wilson back for Capitals against Golden Knights

NHL Trade Buzz: Wild still 'have work to do,' Guerin says

Short Shifts Power Rankings: February 27

NHL On Tap: Olympians return to bolster Golden Knights, Capitals