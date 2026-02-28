Capitals at Canadiens projected lineups

CAPITALS (31-23-7) at CANADIENS (32-17-9)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary -- Rasmus Sandin

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Declan Chisholm -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Hendrix Lapierre

Injured: John Carlson (lower body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Kirby Dach

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Alex Newhook -- Jake Evans -- Zachary Bolduc

Josh Anderson -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle

Lane Hutson -- Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble -- Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: Arber Xhekaj, Joe Veleno, Alexandre Texier

Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

The Capitals did not hold a morning skate following a 3-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. … Lindgren will start after Thompson made 24 saves Friday. … Bolduc and Struble will play after each was a healthy scratch for a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday; Texier, a forward, and Xhekaj, a defenseman, will be left out of the lineup.