Capitals at Wild

CAPITALS (22-16-6) at WILD (20-21-5)

8 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSWI, BSN

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Tom Wilson

Max Pacioretty -- Dylan Strome -- T.J. Oshie

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Joel Edmundson -- Nick Jensen

Trevor van Riemsdyk -- Rasmus Sandin

Darcy Kuemper

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Hendrix Lapierre, Alexander Alexeyev, Matthew Phillips, Ethan Bear

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Pat Maroon

Brandon Duhaime -- Jake Lucchini -- Frederick Gaudreau

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Zach Bogosian

Alex Goligoski -- Dakota Mermis

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Jon Merrill, Adam Raska

Injured: Marc-Andre Fleury (undisclosed), Connor Dewar (lower body), Vinni Lettieri (lower body)

Status report

Sandin returns after missing eight games with an upper-body injury. … Kuemper will start with Lindgren expected to start at the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. …Gaudreau returns after missing two games with an undisclosed injury. … Gustavsson will make his third start in four games. ... Fleury is day to day; the goalie continues to be evalauated after leaving in the second period of a 6-4 win at the Florida Panthers on Friday.