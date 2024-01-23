Capitals at Wild

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CAPITALS (22-16-6) at WILD (20-21-5)

8 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSWI, BSN

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Tom Wilson

Max Pacioretty -- Dylan Strome -- T.J. Oshie

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Joel Edmundson -- Nick Jensen

Trevor van Riemsdyk -- Rasmus Sandin

Darcy Kuemper

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Hendrix Lapierre, Alexander Alexeyev, Matthew Phillips, Ethan Bear

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Pat Maroon

Brandon Duhaime -- Jake Lucchini -- Frederick Gaudreau

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Zach Bogosian

Alex Goligoski -- Dakota Mermis

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Jon Merrill, Adam Raska

Injured: Marc-Andre Fleury (undisclosed), Connor Dewar (lower body), Vinni Lettieri (lower body)

Status report

Sandin returns after missing eight games with an upper-body injury. … Kuemper will start with Lindgren expected to start at the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. …Gaudreau returns after missing two games with an undisclosed injury. … Gustavsson will make his third start in four games. ... Fleury is day to day; the goalie continues to be evalauated after leaving in the second period of a 6-4 win at the Florida Panthers on Friday.

Latest News

Columbus has 'motivation' to end Edmonton run

Blue Jackets have 'motivation' to try to end Oilers' 13-game winning streak
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL Draft Class podcast Tij Iginla

Iginla talks Top Prospects Game, famous father on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast
NHL Buzz News and Notes January 23

NHL Buzz: Hill expected back for Golden Knights tonight
Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald promoted president of hockey operations

Fitzgerald signs multiyear deal with Devils, promoted to president/GM
NHL On Tap News and Notes January 23

NHL On Tap: Oilers host Blue Jackets looking for 14th consecutive win
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
NHL betting odds for January 23 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 23
San Jose Sharks Los Angeles Kings game recap January 22

Kahkonen makes 44 saves, Sharks recover for shootout win against Kings
Chicago Blackhawks Vancouver Canucks game recap January 22

Demko makes 31 saves, Canucks blank Blackhawks for 3rd straight win
Pittsburgh Penguins Arizona Coyotes game recap January 22

Zucker, Coyotes defeat Penguins for 1st time in 12 games
Blackhawks Connor Bedard injury update broken jaw

Bedard out at least 6 more weeks for Blackhawks with fractured jaw
Kobie Turner sings anthem on Rams Night at Los Angeles Kings game

Kings celebrate Rams Night with Faulk, Nacua, Avila as Turner belts out anthem
Canucks Carson Soucy out 5-6 weeks with hand injury

Soucy out 5-6 weeks for Canucks with hand injury
Vegas Golden Knights New Jersey Devils game recap January 22

Toffoli’s hat trick lifts Devils past Golden Knights in OT
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
40 players set for CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

Yakemchuk, projected 1st-round pick in 2024 Draft, set for CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game
Marchessault says Islanders have to put in work for new coach Patrick Roy

Islanders have to 'put in the work' for Roy, Marchessault says