Capitals at Wild

CAPITALS (22-16-6) at WILD (20-21-5)
8 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSWI, BSN
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Tom Wilson
Max Pacioretty -- Dylan Strome -- T.J. Oshie
Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Joel Edmundson -- Nick Jensen
Trevor van Riemsdyk -- Rasmus Sandin
Darcy Kuemper
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Hendrix Lapierre, Alexander Alexeyev, Matthew Phillips, Ethan Bear
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Pat Maroon
Brandon Duhaime -- Jake Lucchini -- Frederick Gaudreau
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin -- Zach Bogosian
Alex Goligoski -- Dakota Mermis
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Jon Merrill, Adam Raska
Injured: Marc-Andre Fleury (undisclosed), Connor Dewar (lower body), Vinni Lettieri (lower body)
Status report
Sandin returns after missing eight games with an upper-body injury. … Kuemper will start with Lindgren expected to start at the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. …Gaudreau returns after missing two games with an undisclosed injury. … Gustavsson will make his third start in four games. ... Fleury is day to day; the goalie continues to be evalauated after leaving in the second period of a 6-4 win at the Florida Panthers on Friday.