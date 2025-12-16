Capitals at Wild projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

CAPITALS (18-10-4) at WILD (19-9-5)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, MNMT

Capitals projected lines

Anthony Beauvillier -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin

Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank

Sonny Milano -- Nic Dowd -- Brandon Duhaime

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Bogdan Trineyev

Injured: Ryan Leonard (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Yakov Trenin -- Danila Yurov -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Ben Jones -- Nico Sturm -- Tyler Pitlick

Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber

Daemon Hunt -- Jared Spurgeon

Matt Kierstad -- David Jiricek

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Hunter Haight

Injured: Vinnie Hinostroza (lower body), Mats Zuccarello (upper body), Jacob Middleton (upper body), Jonas Brodin (upper body), Marcus Johansson (lower body), Zach Bogosian (lower body)

Status report

Milano, who was a healthy scratch for a 5-1 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, will replace Trineyev at forward. … Foligno will return after missing nine games because of a lower-body injury, and Lindgren (upper body) will start after missing three. … Johansson was injured during a 6-2 win against the Boston Bruins on Sunday and the forward is day to day. … Bogosian also is day to day and the defenseman will not play.

