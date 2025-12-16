Capitals at Wild projected lineups

CAPITALS (18-10-4) at WILD (19-9-5)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, MNMT
Capitals projected lines
Anthony Beauvillier -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin
Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank
Sonny Milano -- Nic Dowd -- Brandon Duhaime
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Bogdan Trineyev
Injured: Ryan Leonard (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Yakov Trenin -- Danila Yurov -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Ben Jones -- Nico Sturm -- Tyler Pitlick
Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber
Daemon Hunt -- Jared Spurgeon
Matt Kierstad -- David Jiricek
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Hunter Haight
Injured: Vinnie Hinostroza (lower body), Mats Zuccarello (upper body), Jacob Middleton (upper body), Jonas Brodin (upper body), Marcus Johansson (lower body), Zach Bogosian (lower body)
Status report
Milano, who was a healthy scratch for a 5-1 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, will replace Trineyev at forward. … Foligno will return after missing nine games because of a lower-body injury, and Lindgren (upper body) will start after missing three. … Johansson was injured during a 6-2 win against the Boston Bruins on Sunday and the forward is day to day. … Bogosian also is day to day and the defenseman will not play.