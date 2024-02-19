Fehervary week to week for Capitals with lower-body injury

WASHINGTON -- Martin Fehervary is week to week for the Washington Capitals because of a lower-body injury.

The defenseman left their 4-3 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday early in the first period after falling awkwardly behind Washington’s net. He played 1:36 over two shifts.

“Not something where it could be any day,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said Monday. “Whether it’s one, two [weeks], that’s what we’re looking at.”

Playing on the top defensive pair with John Carlson, the 24-year-old is averaging 18:46 per game. He has 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 47 games this season.

“It hurts because Marty does a lot for us,” Carbery said. “Playing with John, [he] plays a lot of minutes. Especially 5-on-5, being able to play against top lines.”

Fehervary’s injury should lead to more playing time for defensemen Alexander Alexeyev and Ethan Bear.

“We do have some depth there of guys who are chomping at the bit to get into the lineup, and we’ll rely on that for the foreseeable future,” Carbery said.