Lindgren makes 38 saves, Capitals end Kings’ 5-game win streak

Lindgren helped Washington hang on in the third period, when it was outshot 15-3. He has won five of his past six starts.

Connor McMichael and Anthony Mantha each had a goal and an assist, and Aliaksei Protas had two assists for the Capitals (11-6-2), who lost their previous two games.

Arthur Kaliyev scored for the Kings (13-4-3), who had won five in a row and had the last 11 shots on goal in the game. Cam Talbot made 13 saves.

It was their second regulation loss in the past 15 games (11-2-2).

Anze Kopitar thought he had tied it 2-2 for Los Angeles at 11:10 of the third, but Washington coach Spencer Carbery successfully challenged that Kopitar had entered the zone offside.

Kaliyev gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 9:04 of the first period, knocking in a loose puck from just outside the crease after Andreas Englund’s shot went wide and caromed back off the boards.

Mantha tied it 1-1 at 12:12, scoring into an open net after Talbot came out to cut off the angle for McMichael’s pass during a 2-on-1 break.

McMichael scored at 18:31 of the second period, batting in an airborne puck from close range on the rebound of a Mantha shot for the 2-1 final.