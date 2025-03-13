Capitals at Kings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CAPITALS (43-14-8) at KINGS (34-20-9)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MNMT2, SN, TVAS

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Aliaksei Protas

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Andrew Mangiapane -- Lars Eller -- Taylor Raddysh

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Anthony Beauvillier

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Alex Alexeyev, Dylan McIlrath, Ethen Frank

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Tanner Jeannot -- Samuel Helenius -- Alex Turcotte

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas, Jacob Moverare, Trevor Lewis

Injured: None

Status report

The Capitals will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 7-4 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. … The Kings will make no lineup changes from a 4-1 win against the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

