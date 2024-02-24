Capitals at Panthers

CAPITALS (26-21-8) at PANTHERS (37-16-4)

6 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSFL

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Pierrick Dube

Max Pacioretty -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha

Nicolas Aube-Kubel -- Aliaksei Protas -- Sonny Milano

Beck Malenstyn -- Mike Sgarbossa --Tom Wilson

Trevor van Riemsdyk -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen

Joel Edmundson -- Ethan Bear

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev

Injured: T.J. Oshie (lower body), Martin Fehervary (lower body), Nic Dowd (upper body)

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Nick Cousins

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Ryan Lomberg

Jonah Gadjovich -- Steven Lorentz -- William Lockwood

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Anthony Stolarz

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Josh Mahura

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (upper body), Kevin Stenlund (illness)

Status report

The Capitals did not have a morning skate, but coach Spencer Carbery said Oshie, a forward who sustained a noncontact injury midway through the third period of a 5-3 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, is out Saturday. "We'll continue to monitor him," Carbery said on Friday. … With Oshie out, Dube is expected to make his NHL debut. He was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Tkachuk, a forward, will not play for precautionary reasons. He left in the first period of a 1-0 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday with an upper-body injury. … Forlsing will play after not returnign after the first period against the Hurricanes because of an injury. ... Stenlund, a center, missed the morning skate with an illness and is not expected to play. … Stolarz will make his first start since shutting out the Buffalo Sabres 4-0 on Feb.

