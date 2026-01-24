Capitals at Oilers projected lineups

CAPITALS (25-21-6) at OILERS (25-19-8)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Ryan Leonard

Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson

Alex Ovechkin -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Anthony Beauvillier

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor Van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Sonny Milano

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (abdomen)

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Andrew Mangiapane

Isaac Howard -- Jack Roslovic -- Matthew Savoie

Trent Frederic -- Curtis Lazar -- Mattias Janmark

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Ty Emberson

Jake Walman -- Spencer Stastney

Connor Ingram

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Calvin Pickard

Injured: Adam Henrique (upper body), Kasperi Kapanen (lower body)

Status report

The Capitals did not hold a morning skate following a 3-1 win at the Calgary Flames on Friday. ... The Oilers will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday ... Mangiapane moves up from the fourth line to play with Draisaitl, who returned Thursday following a three-game leave of absence for personal reasons ... Roslovic will move down to the third line, and Frederic to the fourth.