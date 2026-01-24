Capitals at Oilers projected lineups

CAPITALS (25-21-6) at OILERS (25-19-8)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2, MNMT
Capitals projected lineup
Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Ryan Leonard
Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson
Alex Ovechkin -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Anthony Beauvillier
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor Van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Sonny Milano
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (abdomen)
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Andrew Mangiapane
Isaac Howard -- Jack Roslovic -- Matthew Savoie
Trent Frederic -- Curtis Lazar -- Mattias Janmark
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Ty Emberson
Jake Walman -- Spencer Stastney
Connor Ingram
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Calvin Pickard
Injured: Adam Henrique (upper body), Kasperi Kapanen (lower body)
Status report
The Capitals did not hold a morning skate following a 3-1 win at the Calgary Flames on Friday. ... The Oilers will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday ... Mangiapane moves up from the fourth line to play with Draisaitl, who returned Thursday following a three-game leave of absence for personal reasons ... Roslovic will move down to the third line, and Frederic to the fourth.