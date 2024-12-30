Ovechkin scores No. 870 in Capitals loss to Red Wings

Now 25 from breaking Gretzky’s NHL record; McLellan gets 1st win for Detroit

Capitals at Red Wings | Recap

By Dave Hogg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DETROIT -- Alex Ovechkin scored his 870th NHL goal, moving within 25 of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record, in the Washington Capitals’ 4-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday.

Nic Dowd also scored, and Charlie Lindgren made 23 saves for the Capitals (24-10-2), who were coming off a 5-2 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Alex DeBrincat scored twice, and coach Todd McLellan got his first win with the Red Wings (14-18-4) in his second game since replacing Derek Lalonde on Thursday. Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist to reach 1,300 career points, and Alex Lyon made 26 saves for Detroit, which had lost four in a row.

DeBrincat gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 3:19 of the first period, tipping Ben Chiarot’s shot past Lindgren.

Kane made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 6:44, scoring with a wrist shot from the right face-off circle.

Ovechkin brought Washington within 2-1 at 12:04 when he one-timed Jakob Chychrun’s pass in the left face-off circle.

Ovechkin scored for the second straight day after missing the previous 16 games with a fractured fibula. He has 17 goals in 20 games this season.

DeBrincat scored his second of the period at 12:35 to put Detroit ahead 3-1, and Lucas Raymond made it 4-1 at 14:18.

Dowd cut it to 4-2 at 10:27 of the third period, tapping in a loose puck.

