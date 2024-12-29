Ovechkin returns, great chase for Gretzky's NHL goals record resumes

By Mike Zeisberger
TORONTO -- The best shot Alex Ovechkin delivered all night Saturday came verbally, not with his stick.

It was so vintage Ovi.

Here he was at Scotiabank Arena, on the big stage he so thrives upon, in Toronto, in front of a coast-to-coast audience watching on Hockey Night in Canada, making his return to the Washington Capitals lineup after missing 16 games with a fractured fibula since he last played 40 days ago. And, sure enough, in typical Ovechkin fashion, he left his mark on the game in what was an otherwise ordinary performance in a 5-2 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs with an empty-net goal at 16:37 of the third period that sealed the deal.

But the best was yet to come.

When a reporter in Ovechkin’s postgame scrum asked if the goal was the easiest of the 869 he’s scored in his illustrious career, the Capitals forward broke into a wry grin and playfully fired back.

“Every game, every goal is hard to score in this League,” he responded. “So, if you want to try, take the skates and go 6-on-5.”

His answer was greeted with laughter throughout the Capitals dressing room. And why wouldn’t it be? After all, the Washington captain is back, wry wit and all, and so is his pursuit of Wayne Gretzky’s all-time scoring record.

Ovechkin’s goal, for the record, was his 60th empty netter, the most in NHL history. More importantly, it brought him to within 25 goals -- of any kind -- of matching Gretzky’s mark of 894, a chase the entire hockey world will be watching for the remainder of the season.

Can he, at 39 years old, equal or break the record this season, health permitting, with 47 games remaining on the Washington schedule? His teammates aren’t counting out that possibility, especially with the boost he provided the entire team with his return.

To that end, Capitals forward Tom Wilson, a Toronto native, indicated that the scene at Scotiabank Arena when Ovechkin first appeared was the type of reception a movie star would get.

“I’m sure you guys are excited, we’re excited. When he’s walking onto the ice, people are like climbing over each other to get videos of him,” Wilson said.

Ovechkin noticed the frenzy going on in the stands. Sure enough, less than a minute into the pregame skate, he flipped a puck into the crowd to a little boy wearing a Capitals No. 8 jersey.

“He’s taking the hockey world on a crazy ride right now,” Wilson said. “It’s rock star stuff. He’s the man, we love him in here, and nice to see him flying for that goal.

“Nice to see him get back on track here.”

In 14:58 of ice time, he ended up with three shots and three hits, none really of a spectacular nature. Having said that, he certainly created awareness of his presence while sitting on the bench when he began banging on the boards after the Maple Leafs pulled goalie Matt Murray with about four minutes remaining in regulation and Washington leading 4-2.

It was Ovechkin’s way of sending a message to coach Spencer Carbery that he wanted to get onto the ice.

“I didn’t notice,” Carbery said before breaking into laughter.

Obviously he did. Out on the ice went Ovechkin. Seconds later, into the net went the puck.

“I thought he was solid,” Carbery said. “I mean, it’s going to take him some time. I know we all want him to just hit the ground running but he needs to get game reps to get up to speed.”

Still, despite the rustiness, he was able to hit the scoresheet, even if it was into an unguarded net.

“They know the situation,” Ovechkin said, referring to the coaching staff’s awareness of his pursuit of Gretzky’s record.

“Obviously I have to find the rhythm of the game and do the little things like feel the puck. Try to play short and hard.

“Obviously practice is one thing … But in the game, things happen so quick. And obviously I’m trying to feel how I’m feeling with the puck, mentally, physically.

“Then, after the first shift ended, I felt like, OK, I can play.”

Well enough, it seems, to start hunting down Gretzky’s record again.

