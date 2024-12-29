Ovechkin returns, great chase for Gretzky's NHL goals record resumes

TORONTO -- The best shot Alex Ovechkin delivered all night Saturday came verbally, not with his stick.

It was so vintage Ovi.

Here he was at Scotiabank Arena, on the big stage he so thrives upon, in Toronto, in front of a coast-to-coast audience watching on Hockey Night in Canada, making his return to the Washington Capitals lineup after missing 16 games with a fractured fibula since he last played 40 days ago. And, sure enough, in typical Ovechkin fashion, he left his mark on the game in what was an otherwise ordinary performance in a 5-2 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs with an empty-net goal at 16:37 of the third period that sealed the deal.

But the best was yet to come.

When a reporter in Ovechkin’s postgame scrum asked if the goal was the easiest of the 869 he’s scored in his illustrious career, the Capitals forward broke into a wry grin and playfully fired back.

“Every game, every goal is hard to score in this League,” he responded. “So, if you want to try, take the skates and go 6-on-5.”

His answer was greeted with laughter throughout the Capitals dressing room. And why wouldn’t it be? After all, the Washington captain is back, wry wit and all, and so is his pursuit of Wayne Gretzky’s all-time scoring record.