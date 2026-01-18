Capitals at Avalanche projected lineups

CAPITALS (24-19-6) at AVALANCHE (33-5-8)
4 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson
Ethen Frank -- Nic Dowd -- Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime-- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ivan Miroshnichenko
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Sonny Milano
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body), Justin Sourdif (upper body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Ross Colton -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson
Zakhar Bardakov -- Ivan Ivan -- Gavin Brindley
Sam Malinski -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Samuel Girard -- Ilya Solovyov
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: None
Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (upper body), Devon Toews (upper body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate. … The Capitals reassigned forward Brett Leason to Hershey of the American Hockey League on Sunday, opening a spot for Wilson to possibly return from a lower-body-injury. Wilson has missed the past seven games. … Sourdif, a forward who is day to day, participated in morning skate prior to a 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday but didn’t play. … Kelly (maintenance) did not practice on Sunday but is expected to play.