Capitals at Avalanche projected lineups

CAPITALS (24-19-6) at AVALANCHE (33-5-8)

4 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson

Ethen Frank -- Nic Dowd -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime-- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ivan Miroshnichenko

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Sonny Milano

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body), Justin Sourdif (upper body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Ross Colton -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson

Zakhar Bardakov -- Ivan Ivan -- Gavin Brindley

Sam Malinski -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Samuel Girard -- Ilya Solovyov

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: None

Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (upper body), Devon Toews (upper body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate. … The Capitals reassigned forward Brett Leason to Hershey of the American Hockey League on Sunday, opening a spot for Wilson to possibly return from a lower-body-injury. Wilson has missed the past seven games. … Sourdif, a forward who is day to day, participated in morning skate prior to a 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday but didn’t play. … Kelly (maintenance) did not practice on Sunday but is expected to play.