Capitals at Blackhawks projected lineups
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Taylor Raddysh
Hendrix Lapierre -- Lars Eller -- Andrew Mangiapane
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ivan Miroshnichenko
Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana
Injured: Alex Ovechkin (fractured leg), Sonny Milano (upper body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Donato -- Connor Bedard -- Nick Foligno
Phlipp Kurashev -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Teuvo Teravainen -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Joey Anderson
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Nolan Allan -- Connor Murphy
Kevin Korchinski -- TJ Brodie
Arvid Soderblom
Drew Commesso
Scratched: Taylor Hall, Wyatt Kaiser
Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee), Petr Mrazek (groin), Alec Martinez (neck), Craig Smith (lower back)
Status report
The Capitals did not hold a morning skate following a 3-1 loss at the Dallas Stars on Monday. Thompson is expected to start after Lindgren made 21 saves against the Stars … Hall, a forward, will be a game-time decision, Blackhawks coach Anders Sorensen said. Hall did not take part in the morning skate for unspecified reasons … Mrazek, a goalie, was on the ice before the morning skate. Defensemen Jones and Martinez also skated early.