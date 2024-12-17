Capitals at Blackhawks projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CAPITALS (21-7-2) at BLACKHAWKS (10-19-2)

8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Taylor Raddysh

Hendrix Lapierre -- Lars Eller -- Andrew Mangiapane

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ivan Miroshnichenko

Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Alex Ovechkin (fractured leg), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Donato -- Connor Bedard -- Nick Foligno

Phlipp Kurashev -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Teuvo Teravainen -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Joey Anderson

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Nolan Allan -- Connor Murphy

Kevin Korchinski -- TJ Brodie

Arvid Soderblom

Drew Commesso

Scratched: Taylor Hall, Wyatt Kaiser

Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee), Petr Mrazek (groin), Alec Martinez (neck), Craig Smith (lower back)

Status report

The Capitals did not hold a morning skate following a 3-1 loss at the Dallas Stars on Monday. Thompson is expected to start after Lindgren made 21 saves against the Stars … Hall, a forward, will be a game-time decision, Blackhawks coach Anders Sorensen said. Hall did not take part in the morning skate for unspecified reasons … Mrazek, a goalie, was on the ice before the morning skate. Defensemen Jones and Martinez also skated early.

