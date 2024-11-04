Orlov gets 2 goals, Hurricanes top Capitals for 6th win in row

Breaks tie in 2nd, Necas has 3 points; Ovechkin scores in 4th straight for Washington

Capitals at Hurricanes | Recap

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Dmitry Orlov scored twice, and the Carolina Hurricanes extended their winning streak to six games with a 4-2 victory against the Washington Capitals at Lenovo Center on Sunday.

A second-round pick (No. 55) in the 2009 NHL Draft, Orlov played for the Capitals from 2011-2023. He helped Washington win the Stanley Cup in 2018.

Martin Necas had a goal and two assists, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 20 saves for the Hurricanes (8-2-0), who have won eight of their past nine.

Alex Ovechkin scored in his fourth straight game, and Brandon Duhaime also scored for the Capitals (8-3-0), who had won three in a row and were coming off a 7-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. Charlie Lindgren made 40 saves.

Orlov gave Carolina a 1-0 lead at 14:01 of the first period, scoring on a wrist shot past Lindgren’s glove.

Ovechkin tied it 1-1 at 19:16 on the power play with a one-timer off a pass from John Carlson in the left face-off circle during a 5-on-3.

Ovechkin now has 860 career goals, 34 behind Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record of 894.

Duhaime gave Washington a 2-1 lead with 11 seconds remaining in the period. Kochetkov made a save on Nic Dowd, but the rebound deflected off Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin and fell in the crease, where Duhaime tapped it in.

Necas tied it 2-2 at 2:29 of the second period. Eric Robinson took a stretch pass from Jesperi Kotkaniemi and fed the puck to Necas, who drove the net and scored on the backhand.

Orlov put the Hurricanes back ahead 3-2 at 5:26 off a pass from Jalen Chatfield, scoring on a one-timer under the crossbar.

Andrei Svechnikov scored an empty-net goal with nine seconds left in the third period for the 4-2 final.

Latest News

Boldy, Wild defeat Maple Leafs in OT 

Jets score 7, stay hot with victory against Lightning

Swayman makes 23 saves, Bruins blank Kraken for 2nd straight shutout win

Shesterkin stops 35, Panarin scores twice to lift Rangers past Islanders 

Barzal, Pelech each out 4-6 weeks for Islanders

Suter scores 2nd goal with 26 seconds left, lifts Canucks past Sharks

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Stars returning home from Finland with memories, lessons, but no wins

NHL On Tap: Red-hot Ovechkin, Capitals look to cool down Hurricanes 

NHL Morning Skate for Nov. 3

Howden, Golden Knights top Utah in OT to stay undefeated at home

Stamkos, Josi each has goal, assist in Predators win against Avalanche

Parayko gets 3 points, Blues spoil Berube’s return with Maple Leafs

Larkin scores 2 goals to help Red Wings edge Sabres, stop slide

Forsberg makes 22 saves, Senators shut out Kraken

Crosby scores twice in 2nd straight game, Penguins defeat Canadiens

Ovechkin gets goal, 2 assists to help Capitals ease past Blue Jackets

Berube receives standing ovation in return to St. Louis 