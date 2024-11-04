Orlov gets 2 goals, Hurricanes top Capitals for 6th win in row

A second-round pick (No. 55) in the 2009 NHL Draft, Orlov played for the Capitals from 2011-2023. He helped Washington win the Stanley Cup in 2018.

Martin Necas had a goal and two assists, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 20 saves for the Hurricanes (8-2-0), who have won eight of their past nine.

Alex Ovechkin scored in his fourth straight game, and Brandon Duhaime also scored for the Capitals (8-3-0), who had won three in a row and were coming off a 7-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. Charlie Lindgren made 40 saves.

Orlov gave Carolina a 1-0 lead at 14:01 of the first period, scoring on a wrist shot past Lindgren’s glove.

Ovechkin tied it 1-1 at 19:16 on the power play with a one-timer off a pass from John Carlson in the left face-off circle during a 5-on-3.

Ovechkin now has 860 career goals, 34 behind Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record of 894.

Duhaime gave Washington a 2-1 lead with 11 seconds remaining in the period. Kochetkov made a save on Nic Dowd, but the rebound deflected off Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin and fell in the crease, where Duhaime tapped it in.

Necas tied it 2-2 at 2:29 of the second period. Eric Robinson took a stretch pass from Jesperi Kotkaniemi and fed the puck to Necas, who drove the net and scored on the backhand.

Orlov put the Hurricanes back ahead 3-2 at 5:26 off a pass from Jalen Chatfield, scoring on a one-timer under the crossbar.

Andrei Svechnikov scored an empty-net goal with nine seconds left in the third period for the 4-2 final.