Capitals at Hurricanes

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CAPITALS (14-9-4) at HURRICANES (16-12-2)

6 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSSO, NHLN

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha

Joe Snively -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- T.J. Oshie

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Joel Edmundson -- Nick Jensen

Darcy Kuemper

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Lucas Johansen, Alexander Alexeyev, Matthew Phillips

Injured: Max Pacioretty (Achilles), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Stefan Noesen -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Martin Necas -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Teuvo Teravainen

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast

Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- 

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Tony DeAngelo

Pyotr Kochetkov

Yaniv Perets

Scratched: Brendan Lemieux

Injured: Andrei Svechnikov (upper body), Frederik Andersen (blood clotting)

Status report

Kuemper is expected to start after Lindgren made 20 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday. … The Hurricanes placed goalie Antti Raanta on waivers Saturday and recalled Perets from Norfolk of the ECHL. ... Svechnikov, who has missed five games, skated with the Hurricanes on Sunday for the first time since his injury, but the forward will not play. ... Carolina will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

