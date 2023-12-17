Capitals at Hurricanes

CAPITALS (14-9-4) at HURRICANES (16-12-2)
6 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSSO, NHLN
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson
Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha
Joe Snively -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- T.J. Oshie
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Joel Edmundson -- Nick Jensen
Darcy Kuemper
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Lucas Johansen, Alexander Alexeyev, Matthew Phillips
Injured: Max Pacioretty (Achilles), Sonny Milano (upper body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Stefan Noesen -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Martin Necas -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Teuvo Teravainen
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast
Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury --
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Tony DeAngelo
Pyotr Kochetkov
Yaniv Perets
Scratched: Brendan Lemieux
Injured: Andrei Svechnikov (upper body), Frederik Andersen (blood clotting)
Status report
Kuemper is expected to start after Lindgren made 20 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday. … The Hurricanes placed goalie Antti Raanta on waivers Saturday and recalled Perets from Norfolk of the ECHL. ... Svechnikov, who has missed five games, skated with the Hurricanes on Sunday for the first time since his injury, but the forward will not play. ... Carolina will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.