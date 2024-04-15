Capitals ‘excited’ to control playoff destiny despite injuries on defense

ARLINGTON, Va. -- The Washington Capitals’ path to a Stanley Cup Playoff berth in their final two regular-season games is simple but not without challenges.

If Washington (38-31-11) wins at home against the Boston Bruins on Monday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NHLN, NESN) and at the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, it will qualify for the playoffs, regardless of what the teams they are battling do.

The Capitals are tied with the Detroit Red Wings and Flyers for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference, one point ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins. But Philadelphia has played one more game, and Washington owns the tiebreaker over Detroit (30 regulation wins versus 27), so it controls its postseason destiny if it wins its remaining games.

“It’s exciting to be in this position,” Capitals forward T.J. Oshie said Monday. “There’s obviously been points in the season where it looked like it was going to be a very uphill climb to get to this spot. It’s in our own hands, so it’s a playoff feel, kind of Game 7-type, lose go home, win and continue. So, it’s a big challenge, but one you definitely want to be a part of. We’re excited to get going tonight.”

Defeating the Bruins (47-18-15), who can clinch first in the Atlantic Division with a win, and the Flyers on consecutive nights could be a daunting task, however, with an injury-depleted defense missing Nick Jensen and Rasmus Sandin.

Jensen, who is third on the Capitals in averaging 19:38 of ice time, is recovering after being taken off the ice on stretcher in the first period of a 4-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday and won’t be available for either game. He was injured when he was hit hard into the boards at center ice by Tampa Bay forward Michael Eyssimont.

Sandin, who is second on the Capitals in average ice time (21:07), resumed skating Monday but also is out for at least the remainder of the regular season after being injured on a hit from Parker Kelly at the end of the first period in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators on April 7.

“We’re obviously missing them a lot,” said Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary, who played an NHL career-high 27:06 on Saturday. “They play a lot of minutes and they’re such great players, but I think whoever is stepping into the lineup knows what the deal is.

“We just need to play together, help each other and make it together.”