Lapierre scores, Capitals edge Flames

Aliaksei Protas scored the game-winning goal and Alex Ovechkin added an empty netter for the Capitals (25-21-6), who have gone 1-2-0 so far on their season-long six-game road trip. Martin Fehervary had two assists, and Logan Thompson made 25 saves.

Morgan Frost scored for the Flames (21-25-5), who have scored just one goal in each of their past three games and have lost them all (0-2-1) since defenseman Rasmus Andersson was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. Devin Cooley made 35 saves.

Frost gave Calgary a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 6:09 of the first period. He took a pass from Connor Zary and cut through the slot before letting go a wrist shot that beat Thompson to the top corner over his blocker.

Lapierre scored his first goal since March 18, 2024 at 6:33 of the second period to pull the Capitals even at 1-1. John Carlson’s wrist shot from the point hit Flames defenseman Yan Kuznetzov’s skates and bounced right to Lapierre, who snapped in a shot from the left post past Cooley.

After outshooting Washington 18-6 in the opening period, the Flames were outshot 17-4 by the Capitals in the second. Defenseman Kevin Bahl registered Calgary’s first shot of the period at 16:27.

Thompson slid to his right to stop a shot by Martin Pospisil at 18:18. Pospisil got the rebound and passed it back to Adam Klapka, who had a lot of net to shoot at, but missed wide to the right.

Protas swatted in a rebound at 7:35 of the third period to put the Capitals up 2-1. Justin Sourdif outbattled Flames defenseman Brayden Pachal to get the puck in the corner before passing the puck to Tom Wilson, whose initial shot was stopped by Cooley.

Washington defenseman Jacob Chychrun took a hit from Nazem Kadri at 13:40 and fell awkwardly to the ice before heading to the dressing room.

Ovechkin scored into an empty net at 19:08 for the 3-1 final.