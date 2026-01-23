Capitals at Flames projected lineups 

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

CAPITALS (24-21-6) at FLAMES (21-24-5)

9 p.m. ET; SN1, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Ryan Leonard

Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson

Alex Ovechkin -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Anthony Beauvillier

Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson

Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin – Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Sonny Milano

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Flames projected lineup

Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Martin Pospisil -- Nazem Kadri -- Matvei Gridin

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Joel Farabee

Ryan Lomberg -- Connor Zary -- Adam Klapka

Yan Kuznetsov -- Mackenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl -- Zach Whitecloud

Joel Hanley -- Brayden Pachal

Devin Cooley

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Hunter Brzustewicz, Dryden Hunt, Justin Kirkland

Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), John Beecher (upper body), Blake Coleman (upper body)

Status report

The Capitals reassigned forward Ivan Miroshnichenko to Hershey of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Dubois, a forward, participated in Washington's morning skate wearing a noncontact jersey and skated afterward with forwards Milano and McIlrath and Chisholm, a defenseman. … Huberdeau will return after missing a 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday because of a lower-body injury. ... Coach Ryan Huska said the Flames' forward lines will “change around” from Wednesday. … Beecher practiced with Calgary for the first time since he was injured on Jan. 3, but the forward won't be ready to return until after the Olympic break, Huska said.

