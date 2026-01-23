Capitals at Flames projected lineups 

CAPITALS (24-21-6) at FLAMES (21-24-5)
9 p.m. ET; SN1, MNMT
Capitals projected lineup
Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Ryan Leonard
Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson
Alex Ovechkin -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Anthony Beauvillier
Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson
Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin – Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Sonny Milano
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Flames projected lineup
Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Martin Pospisil -- Nazem Kadri -- Matvei Gridin
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Joel Farabee
Ryan Lomberg -- Connor Zary -- Adam Klapka
Yan Kuznetsov -- Mackenzie Weegar
Kevin Bahl -- Zach Whitecloud
Joel Hanley -- Brayden Pachal
Devin Cooley
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Hunter Brzustewicz, Dryden Hunt, Justin Kirkland
Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), John Beecher (upper body), Blake Coleman (upper body)
Status report
The Capitals reassigned forward Ivan Miroshnichenko to Hershey of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Dubois, a forward, participated in Washington's morning skate wearing a noncontact jersey and skated afterward with forwards Milano and McIlrath and Chisholm, a defenseman. … Huberdeau will return after missing a 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday because of a lower-body injury. ... Coach Ryan Huska said the Flames' forward lines will “change around” from Wednesday. … Beecher practiced with Calgary for the first time since he was injured on Jan. 3, but the forward won't be ready to return until after the Olympic break, Huska said.