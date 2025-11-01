Capitals at Sabres projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
CAPITALS (6-5-0) at SABRES (4-4-3)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT2, MSG-B

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael -- Ryan Leonard

Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Anthony Beauvillier -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Justin Sourdif

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Sonny Milano

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Declan Chisholm -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath

Injured: Rasmus Sandin (upper body), Dylan Strome (lower body), Ethen Frank (upper body)

Sabres projected lineup

Jason Zucker -- Tage Thompson -- Jordan Greenway

Josh Doan -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch

Isak Rosen -- Jiri Kulich -- Jack Quinn

Josh Dunne -- Peyton Krebs -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Conor Timmins

Bowen Byram -- Michael Kesselring

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Mason Geertsen

Injured: Zach Benson (lower body), Colten Ellis (back), Tyson Kozak (lower body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body)

Status report

The Capitals did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Friday. … Dubois' status is unknown after he left the game in the first period Friday; Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said the center was to be re-evaluated Saturday. … Carbery also said Strome, a center who has missed the past two games, is a possibility to play and there was a chance Washington might need to recall a player from Hershey of the American Hockey League. … Benson was placed on injured reserve Friday after the forward left in the third period of a 4-3 overtime loss at the Boston Bruins on Thursday. ... Rosen was recalled from Rochester of the AHL on Friday.

