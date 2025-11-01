Capitals at Sabres projected lineups

CAPITALS (6-5-0) at SABRES (4-4-3)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT2, MSG-B
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael -- Ryan Leonard
Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Anthony Beauvillier -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Justin Sourdif
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Sonny Milano
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Declan Chisholm -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath
Injured: Rasmus Sandin (upper body), Dylan Strome (lower body), Ethen Frank (upper body)
Sabres projected lineup
Jason Zucker -- Tage Thompson -- Jordan Greenway
Josh Doan -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch
Isak Rosen -- Jiri Kulich -- Jack Quinn
Josh Dunne -- Peyton Krebs -- Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power -- Conor Timmins
Bowen Byram -- Michael Kesselring
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Mason Geertsen
Injured: Zach Benson (lower body), Colten Ellis (back), Tyson Kozak (lower body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body)
Status report
The Capitals did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Friday. … Dubois' status is unknown after he left the game in the first period Friday; Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said the center was to be re-evaluated Saturday. … Carbery also said Strome, a center who has missed the past two games, is a possibility to play and there was a chance Washington might need to recall a player from Hershey of the American Hockey League. … Benson was placed on injured reserve Friday after the forward left in the third period of a 4-3 overtime loss at the Boston Bruins on Thursday. ... Rosen was recalled from Rochester of the AHL on Friday.