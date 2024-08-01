Demek hopes to be future leader with Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS -- Jakub Demek has checked off one of the last boxes on his to-do list before reaching the NHL with the Vegas Golden Knights.

A big part of their mantra is requiring players who have turned professional to participate in one more development camp after completing their first full season.

Consider it done for the 21-year-old forward prospect, a fourth-round pick (No. 128) in the 2021 NHL Draft who did just that last month. Demek embraced a leadership role during camp, taking the time to mentor younger players, which Vegas asks of its experienced players.

“When I was a young guy, I needed some guys to show me how things worked here,” Demek said. “I’m trying to be helpful, like the older guys who helped me.”

“[When you’re at your last developmental camp], there’s that last piece of development -- leadership,” Golden Knights director of player development Wil Nichol said. “That’s a huge part of the development as you keep passing the baton on with culture.”

Demek had 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 55 games last season, his first as a pro, with Henderson of the American Hockey League. He earned a brief call-up to Vegas on Feb. 23 but did not make his NHL debut.

He said he values the experience of practicing with the Golden Knights and anticipates he will get another opportunity.

“It was a dream come true,” Demek said. “It was a great lesson for me. Hopefully, I can see it again.”

Like most young players, Demek said he aims to get bigger, faster and stronger. He’s also trying to figure out how to be in the right place at the right time and understand the professional systems.

“When you come from junior, it’s all about skill and speed,” said Demek, who had 65 points (24 goals, 41 assists) in 70 games over two seasons with Edmonton and Kamloops of the Western Hockey League from 2021-23. “Everyone (at the pro level) is so skilled, really fast and strong. It’s harder to score and [get] some points. With experience, it’s getting easier and easier.”

Demek said he hasn’t changed too much in his summer workout routine -- a lot of skill work mixed with weights and proper dieting. The goal is to become a complete 200-foot player, which is expected of forwards when they receive the call to the NHL.

“We’re trying to focus on a different part of the game,” he said. I’m also analyzing my game. I’m working on all parts of the game to improve my skills.”