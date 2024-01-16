Eichel out week to week for Golden Knights after lower-body surgery

Forward leads Vegas in goals, tied for 1st in points

1-13 Jack Eichel VGK Buzz

© David Becker/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Jack Eichel is out week to week for the Vegas Golden Knights after having lower-body surgery.

The forward has missed the past two games after sustaining an injury in a 2-1 overtime win against the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

"He's going to miss a little bit of time," Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said Saturday. "But I don't know how much time. Obviously, not good news for us or Jack. But we'll see how it plays out."

Eichel left the game Thursday but returned and later scored.

He leads the Golden Knights with 19 goals and is tied with Mark Stone for the lead in points with 44 in 42 games this season.

Eichel was previously named to the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/ Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game.

Byron Froese took Eichel's spot in the lineup and played in a 3-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday; he was scratched for a 4-1 win against the Nashville Predators on Monday when Brendan Brisson made his NHL debut.

Last season, Eichel led Vegas with 66 points (27 goals, 39 assists) in 67 regular-season games and led the Stanley Cup Playoffs in scoring with 26 points (6 goals, 20 assists) in 22 games to help the Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup.

The Golden Knights (25-14-5), who have lost eight of their past 12 games (4-8-0), next host the New York Rangers on Thursday. 

NHL.com independent correspondent Paul Delos Santos contributed to this report

