Lindgren stops 35, Capitals blank Golden Knights for 3rd win in row

It was Lindgren’s first shutout of the season and third in the NHL.

Dylan Strome, Connor McMichael and Beck Malenstyn each scored for the Capitals (8-4-2), who have won three straight and are 7-1-1 in their past nine games.

Logan Thompson made 28 saves for the Golden Knights (12-3-1), who have lost three of four.

The Golden Knights had two breakaways late in the first period, but Lindgren made saves against Ivan Barbashev and William Karlsson about one minute apart.

Strome gave Washington a 1-0 lead at 16:39 when he entered the offensive zone 2-on-1 with Matthew Phillips, kept the puck and beat Thompson far side top corner from the left circle.

Vegas forward Paul Cotter received a match penalty at 5:18 of the second period for an illegal check to the head of Washington forward Evgeny Kuznetsov.

During the power play, Lindgren stopped Karlsson on a short-handed breakaway attempt.

McMichael made it 2-0 at 19:11 after scoring into an empty net before Malenstyn scored a breakaway goal at 19:27 for the 3-0 final.