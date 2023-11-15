Lindgren stops 35, Capitals blank Golden Knights for 3rd win in row

Latest News

Calgary Flames Montreal Canadiens game recap November 14

Markstrom makes 34 saves in return from injury, Flames edge Canadiens
Boston Bruins Buffalo Sabres game recap November 14

Pastrnak has 3 points in Bruins win against Sabres
Pittsburgh Penguins Columbus Blue Jackets game recap November 14

Crosby gets hat trick, Penguins defeat slumping Blue Jackets
Kyle Okposo celebrates 1000th NHL game

Sabres celebrate Okposo’s 1,000th NHL game
NHL Buzz News and Notes November 14

NHL Buzz: Novak out 4-6 weeks for Predators 
Washington Capitals arrive with puppies 

Capitals arrive with puppies before Canines Night
Toronto Maple Leafs legends celebrities attend Borje Salming docuseries premiere

Maple Leafs of past, present attend premiere of Salming docuseries
Overtime rule changes, face-off clarity discussed at GM meetings

OT rule changes, face-off clarity discussed at GM meetings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL GM meetings Cut resistant equipment discussed

NHL general managers discuss cut-resistant protective equipment, available resources
New York Rangers Adam Fox partners with Brooklyn Bagel

Fox partners with Brooklyn Bagel, to create content series with company
Nashville Predators Tommy Novak injury status

Novak out 4-6 weeks for Predators with upper-body injury
Draisaitl fined for tripping Horvat

Draisaitl fined $5,000 for actions in Oilers game
Islanders Bo Horvat ready for emotional return in Vancouver 

Horvat to play at Vancouver for 1st time since trade to Islanders
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL Global Series once in a lifetime for Red Wings fans

Red Wings fans relish 'once-in-a-lifetime trip' to Sweden for Global Series
NHL On Tap: Vatrano, Ducks flying high heading into Nashville

NHL On Tap: Vatrano, Ducks flying high heading into Nashville
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Lindgren stops 35, Capitals blank Golden Knights for 3rd win in row

Gets 1st shutout of season, Strome, McMichael score for Washington, which is 7-1-1 in past 9

Recap: Golden Knights at Capitals 11.14.23

By Harvey Valentine
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WASHINGTON -- Charlie Lindgren made 35 saves for the Washington Capitals in a 3-0 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at Capital One Arena on Tuesday.

It was Lindgren’s first shutout of the season and third in the NHL.

Dylan Strome, Connor McMichael and Beck Malenstyn each scored for the Capitals (8-4-2), who have won three straight and are 7-1-1 in their past nine games.

Logan Thompson made 28 saves for the Golden Knights (12-3-1), who have lost three of four.

The Golden Knights had two breakaways late in the first period, but Lindgren made saves against Ivan Barbashev and William Karlsson about one minute apart.

Strome gave Washington a 1-0 lead at 16:39 when he entered the offensive zone 2-on-1 with Matthew Phillips, kept the puck and beat Thompson far side top corner from the left circle.

Vegas forward Paul Cotter received a match penalty at 5:18 of the second period for an illegal check to the head of Washington forward Evgeny Kuznetsov.

During the power play, Lindgren stopped Karlsson on a short-handed breakaway attempt.

McMichael made it 2-0 at 19:11 after scoring into an empty net before Malenstyn scored a breakaway goal at 19:27 for the 3-0 final.

Related Content

Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights visit White House

Golden Knights visit White House, President Biden to celebrate Stanley Cup championship
Washington Capitals arrive with puppies 

Capitals arrive with puppies before Canines Night
Color of Hockey: Vegas Golden Knights bolster Hispanic outreach

Color of Hockey: Golden Knights bolster outreach to Spanish-speaking fans