Barkov, Panthers 'really close' at another shot at Cup

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Aleksander Barkov thinks back to the disappointment the Florida Panthers had after losing to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final last season and sometimes feels like, "it was a just a few days ago."

It's been a motivating force for Barkov and the Panthers since that series ended and remains one as they prepare to face the New York Rangers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final at Madison Square Garden in New York on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

"Sometimes when you go all the way to the finals and you're this close and you don't win it, you're just like, 'you're never going to win it,'" Barkov told NHL.com on Monday. "I think after it happened to us last year, every single guy in the room, we just knew we needed to work a little harder and everyone did. Everyone came to camp better than ever before and it just carried into the season.

"We knew that we can do it, we're close, and everyone got better. And here we are again, we are really close."

Florida is bidding to become the first team to win the Stanley Cup the season after losing in the Cup Final since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009. No Stanley Cup runner-up has even made it back to the Cup Final since those 2009 Penguins.

The Panthers aren't there, yet. They'll face a difficult test against the Rangers, the Presidents' Trophy winners who led the NHL with 114 points during the regular season.

But the Panthers, who finished first in the Atlantic Division with 110 points, have been on a mission they couldn't complete last season when, battered by injuries, they lost to the Golden Knights in five games. And Barkov, the Panthers unflappable captain and No. 1 center, has been their unquestioned leader on that mission.

"Every time we need a big play or a big goal, he comes through," Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe said.

That was certainly the case in the Eastern Conference Second Round when Barkov's tour-de-force performance powered the Panthers past the Boston Bruins in six games. The 28-year-old led Florida with eight points (three goals, five assists) in the series, including the winning goals in Games 2 and 4.

Barkov capped the series with a goal-saving block on David Pastrnak's power-play one-timer late in the third period of the Panthers' series-clinching 2-1 win in Game 6 on Friday, prompting teammate Matthew Tkachuk to declare postgame, "He's playing the best hockey in the world right now. He's the best player in the world right now."

The following day, Barkov was named the winner of the Selke Trophy as the NHL top defensive forward for the second time in his 11 seasons in the NHL.

"That Game 6 that he played was incredibly impressive, more so when I went back and watched it on video," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. "It was really well done."