Golden Knights visit White House, President Biden to celebrate Stanley Cup championship

It was Stone's first time at the White House. Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo was there when he was honored with the St. Louis Blues after they won the Stanley Cup in 2019 and it was the third time for defenseman Alec Martinez, who won it with the Los Angeles Kings in 2012 and 2014.

"It was fun," Martinez said. "Anytime you get an opportunity to do something like this it's pretty special, and kind of fun to see and watch some of the young guys, it being their first time."

President Biden marveled about how owner Bill Foley and the Golden Knights, "built an ice rink in the middle of the desert," and won the Stanley Cup in their sixth season after entering the NHL as an expansion team in 2017.

"It seemed like a pipe dream, but the team ownership had faith, predicting a playoff run in three years and a Stanley Cup in six," President Biden said. "… Ever since, this team has proved that in Vegas, you can beat the odds."

The Golden Knights had a brief, private meeting with President Biden and Vice President Harris in the State Dining Room before heading to the East Room for the ceremony. Rejoining them for the day was forward Reilly Smith, a member of the Golden Knights from their inaugural season who was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins on June 28.

Former Golden Knights assistant Ryan Craig, now coach of their American Hockey League team in Henderson, also attended with former head athletic trainer Jay Mellette, who now works for Foley's Premiere League soccer team AFC Bournemouth and traveled from England for the ceremony.

"I think it's really cool to kind of get the group together one last time, like Reilly came in, Jay came in, so to get everybody back together one more time on an occasion like this it's pretty special," Pietrangelo said. "Not many people get this opportunity, so you try and take in as much as you can and ask as many questions as you can."