Golden Knights visit White House, President Biden to celebrate Stanley Cup championship

WASHINGTON -- Mark Stone had to pause for a moment to collect himself.
The Vegas Golden Knights captain was standing at a podium, addressing an audience in the White House's East Room with President Joe Biden standing only a few feet away.
"It's a lot easier playing hockey in front of 20,000 than this," Stone said. "I can confirm that."
Still, it was an experience that Stone and the Golden Knights won't soon forget. Being honored by President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House on Monday for winning the Stanley Cup last season provided them with another opportunity to celebrate -- this time amid historic surroundings.
"Obviously, the main goal when you're playing hockey is to win the Stanley Cup, so it's pretty tough to beat skating around on the ice lifting the Stanley Cup over your head," Stone said. "But these are the kind of experiences that more people can, not relate to, but an experience that more people would probably know about.
"Everyone in the world knows about the White House, so for us to be able to come here and get to experience that is pretty special and pretty rare for people in this world."