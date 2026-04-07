Golden Knights at Canucks projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (35-26-16) at CANUCKS (22-46-8)

10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Brett Howden -- Jack Eichel -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Ivan Barbashev -- Mitch Marner -- Mark Stone

Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Colton Sissons

Cole Smith -- Nic Dowd -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson

Jeremy Lauzon -- Ben Hutton

Carter Hart

Adin Hill

Scratched: Akira Schmid, Kaedan Korczak, Reilly Smith

Injured: Alexander Holtz (upper body), William Karlsson (lower body)

Canucks projected lineup

Drew O’Connor -- Elias Pettersson -- Jake DeBrusk

Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Brock Boeser

Max Sasson -- Teddy Blueger -- Linus Karlsson

Curtis Douglas -- Aatu Raty -- Nils Hoglander

Zeev Buium -- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Elias Nils Pettersson -- Victor Mancini

Nikita Tolopilo

Jiri Patera

Scratched: Ty Mueller, P.O. Joseph

Injured: Kevin Lankinen (upper body), Evander Kane (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate but based on participation, it appears Reilly Smith, a forward, and Korczak, a defenseman, will come out for Hutton, who has been scratched 17 of the past 19 games, and Saad, who has been scratched for 13 games. ... Hart will make his third straight start since returning Apr. 2 from a lower-body injury that kept him out almost three months. … Lankinen is day to day after the goalie was a late scratch for a 7-4 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Saturday. … Kane is day to day; the forward played Saturday after missing the previous two games with an injury coach Adam Foote said he has been battling through for a couple of weeks; Hoglander will replace him in the lineup. ... Chytil, who has been out since being hit in the face by a shot during a Feb. 18 practice, could rejoin practice before the season ends, but Foote indicated the forward won’t play any games.