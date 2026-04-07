Golden Knights at Canucks projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (35-26-16) at CANUCKS (22-46-8)
10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Brett Howden -- Jack Eichel -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Ivan Barbashev -- Mitch Marner -- Mark Stone
Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Colton Sissons
Cole Smith -- Nic Dowd -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson
Jeremy Lauzon -- Ben Hutton
Carter Hart
Adin Hill
Scratched: Akira Schmid, Kaedan Korczak, Reilly Smith
Injured: Alexander Holtz (upper body), William Karlsson (lower body)
Canucks projected lineup
Drew O’Connor -- Elias Pettersson -- Jake DeBrusk
Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Brock Boeser
Max Sasson -- Teddy Blueger -- Linus Karlsson
Curtis Douglas -- Aatu Raty -- Nils Hoglander
Zeev Buium -- Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Elias Nils Pettersson -- Victor Mancini
Nikita Tolopilo
Jiri Patera
Scratched: Ty Mueller, P.O. Joseph
Injured: Kevin Lankinen (upper body), Evander Kane (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate but based on participation, it appears Reilly Smith, a forward, and Korczak, a defenseman, will come out for Hutton, who has been scratched 17 of the past 19 games, and Saad, who has been scratched for 13 games. ... Hart will make his third straight start since returning Apr. 2 from a lower-body injury that kept him out almost three months. … Lankinen is day to day after the goalie was a late scratch for a 7-4 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Saturday. … Kane is day to day; the forward played Saturday after missing the previous two games with an injury coach Adam Foote said he has been battling through for a couple of weeks; Hoglander will replace him in the lineup. ... Chytil, who has been out since being hit in the face by a shot during a Feb. 18 practice, could rejoin practice before the season ends, but Foote indicated the forward won’t play any games.