Golden Knights at Maple Leafs

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (32-19-7) at MAPLE LEAFS (33-16-8)
7 p.m. ET; TSN4, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Brendan Brisson -- William Karlsson -- Jonathan Marchessault
Ivan Barbashev -- Chandler Stephenson -- Michael Amadio
Paul Cotter -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Mason Morelli -- Byron Froese -- Sheldon Rempal
Alex Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Jakub Demek, Daniil Miromanov
Injured: Ben Hutton (upper body), Jack Eichel (knee), William Carrier (upper body), Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed), Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body), Mark Stone (upper body), Brett Howden (upper body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Max Domi -- William Nylander
Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- Nicholas Robertson
Pontus Holmberg -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
TJ Brodie -- Jake McCabe
Morgan Rielly -- Simon Benoit
Mark Giordano -- William Lagesson
Ilya Samsonov
Martin Jones
Scratched: Noah Gregor
Injured: Joseph Woll (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (broken knuckle), Conor Timmins (mononucleosis), Timothy Liljegren (undisclosed)
Status report
Eichel, who has missed 16 games, wore a non-contact jersey at the morning skate but coach Bruce Cassidy said the center needs to get through a full practice before a return to the lineup is considered. ... Hill will make his seventh start in nine games. ... Liljegren, a defenseman, remains day to day after being injured in a 4-3 win at the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. ... Giordano will return after missing five games because of the death of his father. ... Samsonov will start for the 11th time in 14 games.