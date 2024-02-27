Golden Knights at Maple Leafs

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (32-19-7) at MAPLE LEAFS (33-16-8)

7 p.m. ET; TSN4, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Brendan Brisson -- William Karlsson -- Jonathan Marchessault

Ivan Barbashev -- Chandler Stephenson -- Michael Amadio

Paul Cotter -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Mason Morelli -- Byron Froese -- Sheldon Rempal

Alex Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Jakub Demek, Daniil Miromanov

Injured: Ben Hutton (upper body), Jack Eichel (knee), William Carrier (upper body), Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed), Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body), Mark Stone (upper body), Brett Howden (upper body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Max Domi -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- Nicholas Robertson

Pontus Holmberg -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

TJ Brodie -- Jake McCabe

Morgan Rielly -- Simon Benoit

Mark Giordano -- William Lagesson

Ilya Samsonov

Martin Jones

Scratched: Noah Gregor

Injured: Joseph Woll (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (broken knuckle), Conor Timmins (mononucleosis), Timothy Liljegren (undisclosed)

Status report

Eichel, who has missed 16 games, wore a non-contact jersey at the morning skate but coach Bruce Cassidy said the center needs to get through a full practice before a return to the lineup is considered. ... Hill will make his seventh start in nine games. ... Liljegren, a defenseman, remains day to day after being injured in a 4-3 win at the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. ... Giordano will return after missing five games because of the death of his father. ... Samsonov will start for the 11th time in 14 games.