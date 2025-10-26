Golden Knights at Lightning projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (5-1-2) at LIGHTNING (2-4-2)
5 p.m. ET; The Spot, SCRIPPS, SNP, SNW, SN1, TVAS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Brandon Saad
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Mitch Marner
Reilly Smith -- William Karlsson -- Alexander Holtz
Brett Howden -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Ben Hutton -- Zach Whitecloud
Jeremy Lauzon -- Kaedan Korczak
Carl Lindbom
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Cole Reinhardt, Jaycob Megna
Injured: Noah Hanifin (undisclosed), Mark Stone (upper body), Adin Hill (lower body)
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Pontus Holmberg
Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Dominic James -- Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Mitchell Chaffee
Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Charle-Édouard D’Astous
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Jack Finley, Darren Raddysh, Curtis Douglas
Injured: Max Crozier (lower body), Nick Paul (upper body)
Status report
Both teams did not hold a morning skate after playing Saturday night. ... Bruce Cassidy said he might tweak the lines slightly. ...Lindbom is expected to make his NHL debut. … Crozier skated Saturday and is questionable for the game.