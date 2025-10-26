Golden Knights at Lightning projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (5-1-2) at LIGHTNING (2-4-2)

5 p.m. ET; The Spot, SCRIPPS, SNP, SNW, SN1, TVAS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Brandon Saad

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Mitch Marner

Reilly Smith -- William Karlsson -- Alexander Holtz

Brett Howden -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton -- Zach Whitecloud

Jeremy Lauzon -- Kaedan Korczak

Carl Lindbom

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Cole Reinhardt, Jaycob Megna

Injured: Noah Hanifin (undisclosed), Mark Stone (upper body), Adin Hill (lower body)

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Pontus Holmberg

Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Dominic James -- Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Mitchell Chaffee

Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Charle-Édouard D’Astous

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Jack Finley, Darren Raddysh, Curtis Douglas

Injured: Max Crozier (lower body), Nick Paul (upper body)

Status report

Both teams did not hold a morning skate after playing Saturday night. ... Bruce Cassidy said he might tweak the lines slightly. ...Lindbom is expected to make his NHL debut. … Crozier skated Saturday and is questionable for the game.

