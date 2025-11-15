Golden Knights at Blues projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (7-4-5) at BLUES (6-8-4)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Braeden Bowman
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Mitch Marner
Brandon Saad -- Brett Howden -- Reilly Smith
Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Kaedan Korczak
Jeremy Lauzon -- Zach Whitecloud
Akira Schmid
Carl Lindbom
Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Mark Stone (upper body)
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Dalibor Dvorsky -- Pius Suter -- Nick Bjugstad
Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler -- Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker -- Matthew Kessel
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Alexandre Texier, Hunter Skinner
Injured: Jake Neighbours (leg)
Status report
Schmid will start in consecutive games for the first time since Oct. 20 and 25. ... Bowman was taking line rushes on the top line during the Golden Knights' morning skate Saturday; he made his NHL debut in a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday. ... The Blues held an optional morning skate Saturday following a 6-5 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday. … Bjugstad will replace Joseph, a forward. … Tucker will replace Skinner, a defenseman. … Neighbours, a forward, skated for a second straight day but will not play.