Golden Knights at Blues projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (7-4-5) at BLUES (6-8-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Braeden Bowman

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Mitch Marner

Brandon Saad -- Brett Howden -- Reilly Smith

Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Kaedan Korczak

Jeremy Lauzon -- Zach Whitecloud

Akira Schmid

Carl Lindbom

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Mark Stone (upper body)

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Dalibor Dvorsky -- Pius Suter -- Nick Bjugstad

Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler -- Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker -- Matthew Kessel

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Alexandre Texier, Hunter Skinner

Injured: Jake Neighbours (leg)

Status report

Schmid will start in consecutive games for the first time since Oct. 20 and 25. ... Bowman was taking line rushes on the top line during the Golden Knights' morning skate Saturday; he made his NHL debut in a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday. ... The Blues held an optional morning skate Saturday following a 6-5 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday. … Bjugstad will replace Joseph, a forward. … Tucker will replace Skinner, a defenseman. … Neighbours, a forward, skated for a second straight day but will not play.