Golden Knights at Blues projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (7-4-5) at BLUES (6-8-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Braeden Bowman

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Mitch Marner

Brandon Saad -- Brett Howden -- Reilly Smith

Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Kaedan Korczak

Jeremy Lauzon -- Zach Whitecloud

Akira Schmid

Carl Lindbom

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Mark Stone (upper body)

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Dalibor Dvorsky -- Pius Suter -- Nick Bjugstad

Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler -- Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker -- Matthew Kessel

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Alexandre Texier, Hunter Skinner

Injured: Jake Neighbours (leg)

Status report

Schmid will start in consecutive games for the first time since Oct. 20 and 25. ... Bowman was taking line rushes on the top line during the Golden Knights' morning skate Saturday; he made his NHL debut in a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday. ... The Blues held an optional morning skate Saturday following a 6-5 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday. … Bjugstad will replace Joseph, a forward. … Tucker will replace Skinner, a defenseman. … Neighbours, a forward, skated for a second straight day but will not play.

Latest News

Predators, Penguins enjoy bonding at Global Series in Sweden

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

J. Hughes out 2 months for Devils after having finger surgery

Sundin 'very proud' to win 3rd annual Borje Salming Courage Award

Forsberg enjoys Global Series 'special moment' with kids from hometown team

Predators, Penguins GMs discuss state of teams over fika at Global Series

NHL EDGE stats: Schaefer making immediate impact for Islanders

NHL Status Report: Hyman to make season debut for Oilers

Forsberg deserves time in spotlight for Global Series Sweden, wife of Predators star says

NHL On Tap: Bruins, Senators, Canadiens vie for Atlantic Division lead

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Sundin wins 3rd annual Borje Salming Courage Award

Predators Wood thrilled to play against idol Malkin, Penguins in Global Series

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Schaefer scores in OT, Islanders edge Mammoth for 4th straight win

Zegras has 3 points, helps Flyers rally past Blues for shootout win

NHL Status Report: Jack Hughes out for Devils with hand injury

Aho propels Hurricanes to OT victory against Canucks