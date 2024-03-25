Golden Knights at Blues

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (38-25-7) at BLUES (38-30-3)

8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSMW, NHLN, TVAS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

Chandler Stephenson -- Nicolas Roy -- Anthony Mantha

Pavel Dorofeyev -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio

William Carrier -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin -- Nicolas Hague

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton -- Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson

Jiri Patera

Scratched: Alec Martinez, Paul Cotter

Injured: Alex Pietrangelo (illness), Mark Stone (spleen), Adin Hill (lower body), Tomas Hertl (lower body)

Blues projected lineup

Brayden Schenn -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours

Brandon Saad -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Kasperi Kapanen

Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Matthew Kessel

Scott Perunovich -- Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Sammy Blais, Nikita Alexandrov, Zach Dean, Zack Bolduc, Tyler Tucker

Injured: None

Status report

Hill, a goalie, did not accompany Vegas to begin its four-game road trip. ... Patera was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Sunday. To make room for him on the roster, Hertl, a forward, was moved to long-term injured reserve. ... Pietrangelo did not accompany Vegas to open the road trip and the defenseman will miss his fourth straight game. ... St. Louis coach Drew Bannister said the Blues could go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen, with Bolduc, a forward, coming out of the lineup