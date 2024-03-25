Golden Knights at Blues

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (38-25-7) at BLUES (38-30-3)

8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSMW, NHLN, TVAS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

Chandler Stephenson -- Nicolas Roy -- Anthony Mantha

Pavel Dorofeyev -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio

William Carrier -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin -- Nicolas Hague

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton -- Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson

Jiri Patera

Scratched: Alec Martinez, Paul Cotter

Injured: Alex Pietrangelo (illness), Mark Stone (spleen), Adin Hill (lower body), Tomas Hertl (lower body)

Blues projected lineup

Brayden Schenn -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours

Brandon Saad -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Kasperi Kapanen

Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Matthew Kessel

Scott Perunovich -- Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Sammy Blais, Nikita Alexandrov, Zach Dean, Zack Bolduc, Tyler Tucker

Injured: None

Status report

Hill, a goalie, did not accompany Vegas to begin its four-game road trip. ... Patera was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Sunday. To make room for him on the roster, Hertl, a forward, was moved to long-term injured reserve. ... Pietrangelo did not accompany Vegas to open the road trip and the defenseman will miss his fourth straight game. ... St. Louis coach Drew Bannister said the Blues could go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen, with Bolduc, a forward, coming out of the lineup

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Doan could make NHL debut with Coyotes on Tuesday

Ovechkin leads 3 Stars of the Week

NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 25

NHL Buzz: Barkov, Ekblad close to returning for Panthers

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Canucks can become 1st to clinch berth

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for March 25

Canadiens score 4 in 1st, hand Kraken 8th straight loss

Thompson has goal, assist for Sabres in win against Flames

Cirelli, Lightning top Ducks in OT, extend point streak to 7

Seguin, Duchene each has 3 points, Stars edge Coyotes for 4th straight win

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

11 games to be nationally televised this week

Color of Hockey: Bellemare rode character, work ethic approaching 700th NHL game

Andersen makes 32 saves, Hurricanes hold off Maple Leafs

Hyman scores 50th of season for Oilers in loss to Senators

Reinhart scores 50th of season, Panthers top Flyers to end 4-game skid