Golden Knights at Blues

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (38-25-7) at BLUES (38-30-3)
8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSMW, NHLN, TVAS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault
Chandler Stephenson -- Nicolas Roy -- Anthony Mantha
Pavel Dorofeyev -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio
William Carrier -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin -- Nicolas Hague
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Ben Hutton -- Zach Whitecloud
Logan Thompson
Jiri Patera
Scratched: Alec Martinez, Paul Cotter
Injured: Alex Pietrangelo (illness), Mark Stone (spleen), Adin Hill (lower body), Tomas Hertl (lower body)
Blues projected lineup
Brayden Schenn -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours
Brandon Saad -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Kasperi Kapanen
Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Matthew Kessel
Scott Perunovich -- Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Sammy Blais, Nikita Alexandrov, Zach Dean, Zack Bolduc, Tyler Tucker
Injured: None
Status report
Hill, a goalie, did not accompany Vegas to begin its four-game road trip. ... Patera was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Sunday. To make room for him on the roster, Hertl, a forward, was moved to long-term injured reserve. ... Pietrangelo did not accompany Vegas to open the road trip and the defenseman will miss his fourth straight game. ... St. Louis coach Drew Bannister said the Blues could go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen, with Bolduc, a forward, coming out of the lineup