Golden Knights at Blues projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (17-10-11) at BLUES (15-18-8)
3 p.m. ET; KMOV-TV, Matrix-MW, FDSNMW, SCRIPPS, SNW, SN1, TVAS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Mitch Marner -- Mark Stone
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Alexander Holtz
Reilly Smith -- Brett Howden -- Braeden Bowman
Brandon Saad -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak
Noah Hanifin -- Ben Hutton
Jeremy Lauzon -- Zach Whitecloud
Carter Hart
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Cole Reinhardt
Injured: Jack Eichel (undisclosed), Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)
Blues projected lineup
Jonatan Berggren -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich
Jake Neighbours -- Brayden Schenn -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Otto Stenberg-- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Robby Fabbri
Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Matthew Kessel
Injured: Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Pius Suter (high ankle sprain), Nathan Walker (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate. … Eichel, a forward, could return at some point on Vegas' three-game road trip but it's unclear if it will be on Friday; he has missed the past seven games. … McNabb sustained an upper-body injury in the third period of a 4-2 loss to the Nashville Predators on Wednesday and may not play. … Hart could start after being pulled from a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Monday. … Thomas (lower body) left late in the third period of a 6-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday and is questionable.