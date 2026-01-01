Golden Knights at Blues projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (17-10-11) at BLUES (15-18-8)

3 p.m. ET; KMOV-TV, Matrix-MW, FDSNMW, SCRIPPS, SNW, SN1, TVAS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Mitch Marner -- Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Alexander Holtz

Reilly Smith -- Brett Howden -- Braeden Bowman

Brandon Saad -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak

Noah Hanifin -- Ben Hutton

Jeremy Lauzon -- Zach Whitecloud

Carter Hart

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Cole Reinhardt

Injured: Jack Eichel (undisclosed), Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Blues projected lineup

Jonatan Berggren -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Jake Neighbours -- Brayden Schenn -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Otto Stenberg-- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Robby Fabbri

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Pius Suter (high ankle sprain), Nathan Walker (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate. … Eichel, a forward, could return at some point on Vegas' three-game road trip but it's unclear if it will be on Friday; he has missed the past seven games. … McNabb sustained an upper-body injury in the third period of a 4-2 loss to the Nashville Predators on Wednesday and may not play. … Hart could start after being pulled from a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Monday. … Thomas (lower body) left late in the third period of a 6-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday and is questionable.

