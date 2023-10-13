Hague, Golden Knights spoil Sharks season opener

Brayden Pachal scored his first NHL goal, William Karlsson had two assists and Logan Thompson made 22 saves for the Golden Knights (2-0-0), who defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-1 on Tuesday.

Filip Zadina scored, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 28 saves for the Sharks in their season opener.

Michael Amadio gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at 15:25 of the first period after a cross-ice feed from Karlsson.

Zadina tied it 1-1 at 17:48 on a wraparound. It was his first goal with the Sharks after signing as an unrestricted free agent during the offseason.

Hague made it 2-1 at 18:31 of the second period on a one-timer from the right face-off circle, and Nicolas Roy made it 3-1 at 19:24.

Pachal, a 24-year-old defenseman playing his 14th NHL game, scored at 2:11 of the third period when he spun and scored on a wrist shot from the right circle after a feed from Pavel Dorofeyev.

Vegas defenseman Alex Pietrangelo left the game with 2:35 remaining after he was struck on the side of the head by a shot from Hague.