Hague, Golden Knights spoil Sharks season opener

Latest News

Stars win season opener against Blues in shootout

Stars win season opener against Blues in shootout
Gustavsson makes 41 saves, Wild shut out Panthers in season opener

Gustavsson makes 41 saves, Wild shut out Panthers in season opener
Flyers defeat Blue Jackets, spoil Vincent’s debut as coach

Flyers defeat Blue Jackets, spoil Vincent’s debut as coach
Hughes gets 2 goals in season opener, Devils defeat Red Wings

Hughes gets 2 goals in season opener, Devils defeat Red Wings
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
2024 NHL Draft Diary: Cole Eiserman

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Cole Eiserman
Crosby, Ovechkin to renew rivalry that's 'always been at the top of the League'

Crosby, Ovechkin to renew rivalry that's 'always been at the top of the League'
Kreider, Rangers ease past Sabres in season opener

Kreider, Rangers ease past Sabres in season opener
Saros makes 23 saves, Predators shut out Kraken

Saros makes 23 saves, Predators shut out Kraken
Blue Jackets' Fantilli makes memories in NHL debut

Fantilli makes memories for Blue Jackets in NHL debut
Zach Werenski leaves Columbus season opener with knee injury

Werenski leaves Blue Jackets season opener with knee injury
Sabres have foundation in place with Dahlin, Power signed long term

Sabres have foundation in place with Dahlin, Power signed long term
NHL Buzz: Hintz out for Stars opener with upper-body injury

NHL Buzz: Hintz out for Stars opener with upper-body injury
Hamlin returns the love to Buffalo at Sabres game

Hamlin returns the love to Buffalo at Sabres game
Chris Snow remembered by family, Flames at memorial service

Snow remembered by family, Flames at memorial service
Bruins Centennial Gala hosts legends

Bruins legends of past, current players mingle at Centennial Gala
Sabres unveil RJ Way sign in honor of Rick Jeanneret

Sabres unveil ‘RJ Way’ in honor of late team broadcaster
Connor Bedard creating buzz around the NHL

Bedard creating buzz around NHL 2 games into Blackhawks career

Hague, Golden Knights spoil Sharks season opener

Defenseman has goal, assist, Thompson makes 22 saves for Vegas

Recap: Golden Knights at Sharks 10.12.23

By Chelena Goldman
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- Nicolas Hague had a goal and an assist for the Vegas Golden Knights in a 4-1 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Thursday.

Brayden Pachal scored his first NHL goal, William Karlsson had two assists and Logan Thompson made 22 saves for the Golden Knights (2-0-0), who defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-1 on Tuesday.

Filip Zadina scored, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 28 saves for the Sharks in their season opener.

Michael Amadio gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at 15:25 of the first period after a cross-ice feed from Karlsson.

Zadina tied it 1-1 at 17:48 on a wraparound. It was his first goal with the Sharks after signing as an unrestricted free agent during the offseason.

Hague made it 2-1 at 18:31 of the second period on a one-timer from the right face-off circle, and Nicolas Roy made it 3-1 at 19:24.

Pachal, a 24-year-old defenseman playing his 14th NHL game, scored at 2:11 of the third period when he spun and scored on a wrist shot from the right circle after a feed from Pavel Dorofeyev.

Vegas defenseman Alex Pietrangelo left the game with 2:35 remaining after he was struck on the side of the head by a shot from Hague.