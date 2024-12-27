Golden Knights at Sharks projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (23-8-3) at SHARKS (11-20-6)
10:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA
Golden Knights projected lineup
Victor Olofsson -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Tomas Hertl -- William Karlsson -- Keegan Kolesar
Brett Howden -- Tanner Laczynski -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Tanner Pearson -- Cole Schwindt -- Alexander Holtz
Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak
Injured: Ivan Barbashev (upper body), Nicolas Roy (upper body)
Sharks projected lineup
Barclay Goodrow -- Mikael Granlund -- Tyler Toffoli
Fabian Zetterlund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
Nikolai Kovalenko -- Alexander Wennberg -- Luke Kunin
Carl Grundstrom -- Nico Sturm -- Ty Dellandrea
Henry Thrun -- Cody Ceci
Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Jan Rutta
Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren
Alexandar Georgiev
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: None
Injured: Vitek Vanecek (head), Jake Walman (lower body), William Eklund (upper body), Klim Kostin (upper body)
Status report
Barbashev, a forward, will miss his fourth straight game. ... Eklund and Walman each will not play, Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. ... Kostin took part in San Jose's morning skate in a regular jersey but is expected to miss his sixth consecutive game; the forward could return against the Calgary Flames on Saturday.