Golden Knights at Sharks projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (23-8-3) at SHARKS (11-20-6)

10:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA

Golden Knights projected lineup

Victor Olofsson -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Tomas Hertl -- William Karlsson -- Keegan Kolesar

Brett Howden -- Tanner Laczynski -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Tanner Pearson -- Cole Schwindt -- Alexander Holtz

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: Ivan Barbashev (upper body), Nicolas Roy (upper body)

Sharks projected lineup

Barclay Goodrow -- Mikael Granlund -- Tyler Toffoli

Fabian Zetterlund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

Nikolai Kovalenko -- Alexander Wennberg -- Luke Kunin

Carl Grundstrom -- Nico Sturm -- Ty Dellandrea

Henry Thrun -- Cody Ceci

Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Jan Rutta

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Alexandar Georgiev

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: None

Injured: Vitek Vanecek (head), Jake Walman (lower body), William Eklund (upper body), Klim Kostin (upper body)

Status report

Barbashev, a forward, will miss his fourth straight game. ... Eklund and Walman each will not play, Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. ... Kostin took part in San Jose's morning skate in a regular jersey but is expected to miss his sixth consecutive game; the forward could return against the Calgary Flames on Saturday.