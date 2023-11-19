Golden Knights at Penguins

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (13-3-2) at PENGUINS (8-8-0)

6 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SN, TVAS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

Brett Howden -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone

Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio

William Carrier -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Jonas Rondbjerg, Pavel Dorofeyev

Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body)

Penguins projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Radim Zohorna

Drew O’Connor -- Lars Eller -- Rickard Rakell

Matt Nieto -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter

Ryan Graves -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Chad Ruhwedel

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Pierre-Olivier Joseph

Injured: Vinnie Hinostroza (lower body)

Status report

Hill will likely start after Thompson made 34 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. … Nedeljkovic will start after being activated from long-term injured reserve. The goalie sustained a lower-body injury Oct. 24. … The Penguins assigned goalie Magnus Hellberg to Scranton/Wilkes Barre of the American Hockey League.