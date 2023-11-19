Golden Knights at Penguins

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (13-3-2) at PENGUINS (8-8-0)
6 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SN, TVAS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault
Brett Howden -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone
Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio
William Carrier -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Ben Hutton -- Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Jonas Rondbjerg, Pavel Dorofeyev
Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body)
Penguins projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Radim Zohorna
Drew O’Connor -- Lars Eller -- Rickard Rakell
Matt Nieto -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter
Ryan Graves -- Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea -- Chad Ruhwedel
Alex Nedeljkovic
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Pierre-Olivier Joseph
Injured: Vinnie Hinostroza (lower body)
Status report
Hill will likely start after Thompson made 34 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. … Nedeljkovic will start after being activated from long-term injured reserve. The goalie sustained a lower-body injury Oct. 24. … The Penguins assigned goalie Magnus Hellberg to Scranton/Wilkes Barre of the American Hockey League.