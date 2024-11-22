Golden Knights hold off Senators, hand them 4th straight loss

Samsonov slid across the crease to make a pad save on David Perron’s wrist shot from low in the right face-off circle with 2:55 remaining in the third period, one of his 16 saves in the period.

Ivan Barbashev and Noah Hanifin each had two assists for the Golden Knights (12-6-2), who had lost two in a row, including 3-0 at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Adam Gaudette and Drake Batherson scored, and Linus Ullmark made 29 saves for the Senators (8-10-1), who have lost four in a row (0-3-1).

Vegas improved to 12-1-1 in its history against Ottawa.

Jack Eichel gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 6:45 of the first period. Barbashev’s initial shot was stopped by Ullmark, but Barbashev gathered the rebound along the left side and passed into the slot for Eichel, who finished into an open net.

Brett Howden pushed it to 2-0 at 10:51 of the second period when he took a drop pass from Barbashev on the rush and beat Ullmark with a wrist shot under his right arm that trickled through his pads.

Gaudette cut it to 2-1 on the power play at 7:17 of the third, one-timing a no-look, cross-crease pass from Ridly Greig.

Pavel Dorofeyev made it 3-1 at 9:17. He took a lead pass from William Karlsson and lifted the puck over Ullmark’s outstretched blocker on a breakaway.

Batherson cut it to 3-2 at 12:38 when he one-timed a rebound in the left circle after Samsonov made the initial save on Jake Sanderson’s wrist shot.

The Golden Knights announced shortly before the game that defenseman Alex Pietrangelo would be out with an upper-body injury. He is day to day.