Golden Knights hold off Senators, hand them 4th straight loss

Samsonov makes 39 saves for Vegas, which had lost 2 in row

Golden Knights at Senators | Recap

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Ilya Samsonov made 39 saves, and the Vegas Golden Knights hung on to defeat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday.

Samsonov slid across the crease to make a pad save on David Perron’s wrist shot from low in the right face-off circle with 2:55 remaining in the third period, one of his 16 saves in the period.

Ivan Barbashev and Noah Hanifin each had two assists for the Golden Knights (12-6-2), who had lost two in a row, including 3-0 at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Adam Gaudette and Drake Batherson scored, and Linus Ullmark made 29 saves for the Senators (8-10-1), who have lost four in a row (0-3-1).

Vegas improved to 12-1-1 in its history against Ottawa.

Jack Eichel gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 6:45 of the first period. Barbashev’s initial shot was stopped by Ullmark, but Barbashev gathered the rebound along the left side and passed into the slot for Eichel, who finished into an open net.

Brett Howden pushed it to 2-0 at 10:51 of the second period when he took a drop pass from Barbashev on the rush and beat Ullmark with a wrist shot under his right arm that trickled through his pads.

Gaudette cut it to 2-1 on the power play at 7:17 of the third, one-timing a no-look, cross-crease pass from Ridly Greig.

Pavel Dorofeyev made it 3-1 at 9:17. He took a lead pass from William Karlsson and lifted the puck over Ullmark’s outstretched blocker on a breakaway.

Batherson cut it to 3-2 at 12:38 when he one-timed a rebound in the left circle after Samsonov made the initial save on Jake Sanderson’s wrist shot.

The Golden Knights announced shortly before the game that defenseman Alex Pietrangelo would be out with an upper-body injury. He is day to day.

Latest News

Mrazek makes 32 saves, Blackhawks defeat Panthers to end 3-game skid

Werenski has 5 points, scores OT winner to lift Blue Jackets past Lightning

Binnington ties Blues’ all-time wins record with shootout victory against Sharks

Wood gets go-ahead goal in 3rd, Avalanche edge Capitals

Bruins shut out Utah Hockey Club in Sacco's 1st game

Red Wings score twice late, rally past Islanders

Ovechkin out 4-6 weeks for Capitals with broken leg

Bratt has 2 goals, assist for Devils in win against Hurricanes

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL Buzz: Nurse skates with Oilers for 1st time since injury

NHL EDGE stats: Capitals outlook after Ovechkin injury

Schwartz throws towel back to Kraken bench, lands on Bylsma’s head

Necas, Hurricanes discussed with longtime broadcaster on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Andersen to have knee surgery, out 8-12 weeks for Hurricanes

NHL On Tap: Reinhart leads Panthers into Chicago against Blackhawks

Super 16: Carbery, Capitals move up at quarter mark of season

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now