Golden Knights at Rangers

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (28-14-6) at RANGERS (29-15-3)
7 p.m. ET; ESPN
Golden Knights projected lineup
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone
Ivan Barbashev -- Nicolas Roy -- Jonathan Marchessault
Paul Cotter -- Brett Howden -- Sheldon Rempal
Jonas Rondbjerg -- Byron Froese -- Keegan Kolesar
Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Brendan Brisson
Injured: Michael Amadio (upper body), Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed), William Carrier (upper body), Jack Eichel (lower body), Ben Hutton (upper body) William Karlsson (lower body), Jiri Patera (undisclosed), Shea Theodore (upper body)
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Blake Wheeler
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Kaapo Kakko
Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick
K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Erik Gustafsson -- Adam Fox
Ryan Lindgren -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Nick Bonino, Jake Leschyshyn, Zac Jones
Injured: Filip Chytil (upper body)
Status report
Hill is expected to make his second straight start after Thompson started the previous six games. ... Chytil, a forward, appeared to sustain an injury during the Rangers' optional morning skate and had to be helped off the ice by Jones, a defenseman, and Leschyshyn, a forward; they were the only three skaters on the ice at the time along with some assistant coaches. Chytil, who is on long-term injured reserve and hasn't played since Nov. 2, returned to practice wearing a red non-contact jersey Thursday; he was already scheduled to miss his 38th straight game. … Shesterkin will start for the 11th time in 14 games. ... Bonino, a center, was placed on waivers Thursday.