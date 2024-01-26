Golden Knights at Rangers

By NHL.com
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (28-14-6) at RANGERS (29-15-3)

7 p.m. ET; ESPN

Golden Knights projected lineup

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone

Ivan Barbashev -- Nicolas Roy -- Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter -- Brett Howden -- Sheldon Rempal

Jonas Rondbjerg -- Byron Froese -- Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Brendan Brisson

Injured: Michael Amadio (upper body), Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed), William Carrier (upper body), Jack Eichel (lower body), Ben Hutton (upper body) William Karlsson (lower body), Jiri Patera (undisclosed), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Blake Wheeler

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson -- Adam Fox

Ryan Lindgren -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Nick Bonino, Jake Leschyshyn, Zac Jones

Injured: Filip Chytil (upper body)

Status report

Hill is expected to make his second straight start after Thompson started the previous six games. ... Chytil, a forward, appeared to sustain an injury during the Rangers' optional morning skate and had to be helped off the ice by Jones, a defenseman, and Leschyshyn, a forward; they were the only three skaters on the ice at the time along with some assistant coaches. Chytil, who is on long-term injured reserve and hasn't played since Nov. 2, returned to practice wearing a red non-contact jersey Thursday; he was already scheduled to miss his 38th straight game. … Shesterkin will start for the 11th time in 14 games. ... Bonino, a center, was placed on waivers Thursday.

