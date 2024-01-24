Golden Knights hand Islanders 1st loss under Roy

Hill makes 41 saves in return from lower-body injury, Rempal scores 1st NHL goal for Vegas

Recap: Golden Knights at Islanders 1.23.24

By Stefen Rosner
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Adin Hill made 41 saves in his return from a lower-body injury, and the Vegas Golden Knights handed the New York Islanders their first loss under Patrick Roy with a 3-2 win at UBS Arena on Tuesday.

Hill hadn't played since Dec. 17 (15 games) and had missed 22 of the previous 23 games overall.

Ivan Barbashev and Nicolas Roy each had a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights (28-14-6), who were coming off a 6-5 overtime loss at the New Jersey Devils on Monday. Alex Pietrangelo had two assists.

Brock Nelson and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for the Islanders (20-16-11), who won 3-2 in overtime against the Dallas Stars in Roy's debut as coach on Sunday. Ilya Sorokin made 24 saves.

Barbashev gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 11:52 of the first period. He redirected a shot from Pietrangelo, who had intercepted Adam Pelech's clearing attempt above the right circle.

Nelson tied the game 1-1 at 3:35 of the second period, taking a cross-ice pass from Alexander Romanov and beating Hill glove side from the right circle during a delayed penalty. It was his 500th NHL point.

Sheldon Rempal scored his first NHL goal to put Vegas back in front 2-1 at 7:18. While on a power play, he skated into the Islanders zone down the right wing with speed and beat Sorokin blocker side off the far post from the bottom of the circle.

Roy extended the lead to 3-1 at 9:07 on a rebound in front. The goal came after Noah Dobson gave the puck away to Barbashev in the neutral zone.

Pageau scored a short-handed goal to cut it to 3-2 at 9:26 of the third period, beating Hill glove side from the top of the left circle.

