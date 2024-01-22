Golden Knights at Devils

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (27-14-5) at DEVILS (23-18-3)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, NHL Network

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Nicolas Roy -- Jonathan Marchessault

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone

Brendan Brisson -- Brett Howden -- Paul Cotter

Jonas Rondbjerg -- Byron Froese -- Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak

Logan Thompson

Isaiah Saville

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Sheldon Rempal

Injured: Michael Amadio (upper body), Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed), William Carrier (upper body), Jack Eichel (lower body), Adin Hill (lower body), Ben Hutton (upper body) William Karlsson (lower body), Jiri Patera (undisclosed), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Tyler Toffoli -- Michael McLeod -- Dawson Mercer

Curtis Lazar -- Erik Haula -- Nathan Bastian

Max Willman -- Chris Tierney -- Alexander Holtz 

Luke Hughes -- John Marino

Kevin Bahl -- Simon Nemec

Santeri Hatakka -- Cal Foote

Vitek Vanecek

Nico Daws

Scratched: none

Injured: Tomas Nosek (upper body), Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Ondrej Palat (lower body), Jack Hughes (upper body), Jonas Siegenthaler (foot), Brendan Smith (sprained knee), Colin Miller (illness)

Status report

Hill, a goalie, was on the ice for the morning skate and is expected to start for the Golden Knights against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Tuesday, his first game action since Dec. 17. He won't be the backup against the Devils because coach Bruce Cassidy said when he plays he wants him to start and he doesn't want to have to put him in cold. … Hatakka will make his Devils debut, replacing Miller, a defenseman. Hatakka was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Thursday. He hasn't played in the NHL since April 17, 2022, when he was with the San Jose Sharks.

