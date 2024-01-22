Golden Knights at Devils

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (27-14-5) at DEVILS (23-18-3)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, NHL Network
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Nicolas Roy -- Jonathan Marchessault
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone
Brendan Brisson -- Brett Howden -- Paul Cotter
Jonas Rondbjerg -- Byron Froese -- Keegan Kolesar
Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak
Logan Thompson
Isaiah Saville
Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Sheldon Rempal
Injured: Michael Amadio (upper body), Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed), William Carrier (upper body), Jack Eichel (lower body), Adin Hill (lower body), Ben Hutton (upper body) William Karlsson (lower body), Jiri Patera (undisclosed), Shea Theodore (upper body)
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Tyler Toffoli -- Michael McLeod -- Dawson Mercer
Curtis Lazar -- Erik Haula -- Nathan Bastian
Max Willman -- Chris Tierney -- Alexander Holtz
Luke Hughes -- John Marino
Kevin Bahl -- Simon Nemec
Santeri Hatakka -- Cal Foote
Vitek Vanecek
Nico Daws
Scratched: none
Injured: Tomas Nosek (upper body), Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Ondrej Palat (lower body), Jack Hughes (upper body), Jonas Siegenthaler (foot), Brendan Smith (sprained knee), Colin Miller (illness)
Status report
Hill, a goalie, was on the ice for the morning skate and is expected to start for the Golden Knights against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Tuesday, his first game action since Dec. 17. He won't be the backup against the Devils because coach Bruce Cassidy said when he plays he wants him to start and he doesn't want to have to put him in cold. … Hatakka will make his Devils debut, replacing Miller, a defenseman. Hatakka was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Thursday. He hasn't played in the NHL since April 17, 2022, when he was with the San Jose Sharks.