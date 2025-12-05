Golden Knights at Devils projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (12-6-8) at DEVILS (16-10-1)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, NHLN, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Braeden Bowman
Mitch Marner -- Brett Howden -- Mark Stone
Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud
Ben Hutton -- Kaedan Korczak
Akira Schmid
Jesper Vikman
Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Reilly Smith, Jaycob Megna, Carter Hart
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed), William Karlsson (lower body)
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen
Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Jesper Bratt
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown
Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Angus Crookshank
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon -- Luke Hughes
Colton White -- Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Juho Lammikko
Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (upper body)
Status report
The Golden Knights did not hold a morning skate. ... Vikman was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Schmid could make his first start against his former team. ... Crookshank was recalled from Utica of the AHL and will make his Devils debut.