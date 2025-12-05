Golden Knights at Devils projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (12-6-8) at DEVILS (16-10-1)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, NHLN, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Braeden Bowman

Mitch Marner -- Brett Howden -- Mark Stone

Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Ben Hutton -- Kaedan Korczak

Akira Schmid

Jesper Vikman

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Reilly Smith, Jaycob Megna, Carter Hart

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed), William Karlsson (lower body)

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Jesper Bratt

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Angus Crookshank

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Luke Hughes

Colton White -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Juho Lammikko

Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (upper body)

Status report

The Golden Knights did not hold a morning skate. ... Vikman was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Schmid could make his first start against his former team. ... Crookshank was recalled from Utica of the AHL and will make his Devils debut.

