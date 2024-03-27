Predators rally past Golden Knights in OT, push point streak to 18

Josi cut to the net and beat Jiri Patera on the forehand to the blocker side.

The Predators, who tied it with three consecutive goals in the third period, are 16-0-2 during their team-record point streak, which is the longest in the NHL this season.

Filip Forsberg and Ryan O’Reilly each had a goal and two assists, Gustav Nyquist and Mark Jankowski each had a goal and an assist, and Juuse Saros made 31 saves for Nashville (43-25-4). The Predators extended their lead over the Golden Knights to four points for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

William Karlsson had a goal and an assist, Anthony Mantha had two assists, and Patera made 30 saves for Vegas (42-25-5), which had won three in a row and was coming off a 2-1 victory at the St. Louis Blues on Monday.

O’Reilly cut the Vegas lead to 4-2 at 5:52 of the third on a shot from the slot off a pass from Nyquist.

Forsberg made it 4-3 at 12:17 on a rebound. The Golden Knights unsuccessfully challenged the play for offside, resulting in a power play for the Predators.

Nyquist then tied it 4-4 at 12:57 on the ensuing man-advantage. He took an O’Reilly pass and scored with a wrist shot from the left circle to the short side with Patera screened.

Ivan Barbashev gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 2:45 of the first period, scoring on the rush off a cross-ice pass from Jack Eichel.

Brett Howden pushed it to 2-0 at 5:08 on a shot from the slot. Mantha attempted a centering pass from behind the net, and the puck bounced to the slot to Howden.

Shea Theodore extended the lead to 3-0 at 16:43 on a wrist shot from the high slot.

Jankowski pulled the Predators within 3-1 at 14:33 of the second period on a wrist shot from the right circle.

Karlsson gave the Golden Knights a 4-1 lead at 19:03 when he scored off Noah Hanifin’s pass on a 2-on-1.

Predators defenseman Alexandre Carrier missed the game because of an upper body injury.

Vegas forward William Carrier did not play because of an upper body injury and is day to day.