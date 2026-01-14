Golden Knights at Kings projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (21-11-12) at KINGS (19-16-10)
10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, tru TV, TNT, SN (JIP), SN360, TVAS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Reilly Smith -- Mitch Marner -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Alexander Holtz -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar
Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Branden Bowman
Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud
Jeremy Lauzon -- Shea Theodore
Ben Hutton – Kaedan Korczak
Akira Schmid
Carl Lindbom
Scratched: None
Injured: Brett Howden (lower body), Carter Hart (lower body), Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Brayden McNabb (upper body), Brandon Saad (undisclosed)
Kings projected lineup
Jeff Malott -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Taylor Ward
Kevin Fiala -- Alex Turcotte -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Andre Lee -- Samuel Helenius
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Jacob Moverare
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Corey Perry
Injured: Anze Kopitar (upper body), Joel Armia (lower body), Trevor Moore (upper body)
Status report
Howden, a forward, is day to day. … Hill could be available when the Golden Knights play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. The goalie, who last played Oct. 20, participated in the morning skate Wednesday. … Perry is not with the Kings to attend to an ill family member. The forward missed games Jan. 7 and Jan. 9 and was designated non-roster playing status for the same reason. … With Perry unavailable, the Kings will use 11 forwards and seven defensemen, with Moverare coming into the lineup. … Armia, Kopitar and Moore had on-ice workouts prior to the Kings morning skate Wednesday, but all three forwards remain out. "Nothing imminent, but nice to see people on the ice," Kings coach Jim Hiller said when asked about their status.