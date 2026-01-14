Golden Knights at Kings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (21-11-12) at KINGS (19-16-10)

10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, tru TV, TNT, SN (JIP), SN360, TVAS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Reilly Smith -- Mitch Marner -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Alexander Holtz -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar

Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Branden Bowman

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Jeremy Lauzon -- Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton – Kaedan Korczak

Akira Schmid

Carl Lindbom

Scratched: None

Injured: Brett Howden (lower body), Carter Hart (lower body), Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Brayden McNabb (upper body), Brandon Saad (undisclosed)

Kings projected lineup

Jeff Malott -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Taylor Ward

Kevin Fiala -- Alex Turcotte -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Andre Lee -- Samuel Helenius

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Jacob Moverare

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Corey Perry

Injured: Anze Kopitar (upper body), Joel Armia (lower body), Trevor Moore (upper body)

Status report

Howden, a forward, is day to day. … Hill could be available when the Golden Knights play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. The goalie, who last played Oct. 20, participated in the morning skate Wednesday. … Perry is not with the Kings to attend to an ill family member. The forward missed games Jan. 7 and Jan. 9 and was designated non-roster playing status for the same reason. … With Perry unavailable, the Kings will use 11 forwards and seven defensemen, with Moverare coming into the lineup. … Armia, Kopitar and Moore had on-ice workouts prior to the Kings morning skate Wednesday, but all three forwards remain out. "Nothing imminent, but nice to see people on the ice," Kings coach Jim Hiller said when asked about their status.

