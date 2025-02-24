Golden Knights at Kings projected lineups

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Victor Olofsson

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Raphael Lavoie

Brandon Saad -- Brett Howden -- Mark Stone

Tanner Pearson -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb – Kaedan Korczak

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton

Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Tanner Jeannot -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson -- Drew Doughty

Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence

Brandt Clarke

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas

Injured: None

Status report

The Golden Knights are expected to use the same lineup from their 3-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. … The Kings are expected to use the same lineup from their 5-3 victory against Utah Hockey Club on Saturday.