Forsling lifts undermanned Panthers past Golden Knights in OT

Forsling won it with a one-timer from the right side off a cross-ice pass from Sam Bennett.

Sam Reinhart had a goal and two assists, and Bennett had a goal and an assist for the Panthers (4-2-1), who are 3-0-1 in their past four. Anton Lundell and Aaron Ekblad each had two assists, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves. Florida had only 17 healthy skaters.

Tanner Pearson had a goal and an assist, Nicolas Roy had two assists, and Ilya Samsonov made 45 saves for the Golden Knights (3-2-1).

Pearson put Vegas ahead 1-0 at 19:27 of the first period on a one-timer from the left face-off circle off a pass by Nicolas Roy, who intercepted a Lundell pass in the Florida zone.

Reinhart tied it 1-1 at 1:09 of the second period. He scored on a one-timer from the right side after Lundell’s pass across the ice bounded off the right boards. It was Reinhart’s fifth goal in seven games.

Keegan Kolesar gave the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead at 14:15 when he deflected a Pearson shot in front.

Bennett pulled the Panthers even at 2-2 on the power play at 19:20, scoring on a one-timer off a Carter Verhaeghe pass.

Brett Howden put Vegas back in front 3-2 at 7:30 of the third period. He stole the puck from A.J. Greer in the neutral zone and scored with a forehand-to-backhand move on Bobrovsky.

Eetu Luostarinen then tied it 3-3 at 12:43. Reinhart got the rebound of Ekblad’s point shot to the right of the net and passed into the slot, where Luostarinen scored into an open net.