Golden Knights at Oilers

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (42-27-8) at OILERS (47-24-5)

8:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SNE, SNO, SNW, TNT, MAX, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

Tomas Hertl -- Chandler Stephenson -- Michael Amadio

Pavel Dorofeyev -- William Karlsson -- Anthony Mantha

Paul Cotter -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin -- Nicolas Hague

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Alec Martinez -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Jiri Patera

Injured: Alex Pietrangelo (illness), Nicolas Roy (undisclosed)

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Leon Draisaitl -- Zach Hyman

Evander Kane -- Adam Henrique -- Warren Foegele

Dylan Holloway -- Ryan McLeod -- Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark -- Sam Carrick -- Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Derek Ryan, Troy Stecher

Injured: Connor McDavid (lower body)

Status report

Hill will return and start after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. ... McDavid will be a game-time decision; the center missed practice the past two days after he was injured during a 4-2 win at the Calgary Flames on Saturday. ... If McDavid does not play, Nugent-Hopkins would move to the top line, centered by Draisaitl, and Henrique would move from left wing to center the second line. … Holloway was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Skinner will alternate starts with Pickard for the seventh straight game.