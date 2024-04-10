Golden Knights at Oilers

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (42-27-8) at OILERS (47-24-5)
8:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SNE, SNO, SNW, TNT, MAX, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault
Tomas Hertl -- Chandler Stephenson -- Michael Amadio
Pavel Dorofeyev -- William Karlsson -- Anthony Mantha
Paul Cotter -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin -- Nicolas Hague
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Alec Martinez -- Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Jiri Patera
Injured: Alex Pietrangelo (illness), Nicolas Roy (undisclosed)
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Leon Draisaitl -- Zach Hyman
Evander Kane -- Adam Henrique -- Warren Foegele
Dylan Holloway -- Ryan McLeod -- Corey Perry
Mattias Janmark -- Sam Carrick -- Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci
Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Derek Ryan, Troy Stecher
Injured: Connor McDavid (lower body)
Status report
Hill will return and start after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. ... McDavid will be a game-time decision; the center missed practice the past two days after he was injured during a 4-2 win at the Calgary Flames on Saturday. ... If McDavid does not play, Nugent-Hopkins would move to the top line, centered by Draisaitl, and Henrique would move from left wing to center the second line. … Holloway was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Skinner will alternate starts with Pickard for the seventh straight game.