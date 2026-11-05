Golden Knights at Red Wings projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (10-5-2) at RED WINGS (7-6-3)
7 p.m. ET; DSN, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Brett Howden -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Ivan Barbashev -- William Karlsson -- Mitch Marner
Trevor Connelly -- Tomas Hertl -- Braeden Bowman
Raphael Lavoie -- Nic Dowd -- Marc Gatcomb
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Jeremy Lauzon -- Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin -- Dylan Coghlan
Adin Hill
Carter Hart
Scratched: Jonas Rondbjerg, Viliam Kmec
Injured: Victor Olofsson (lower body), Parker Wotherspoon (upper body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Emmitt Finnie -- Viktor Arvidsson
Michael Brandsegg-Nygard -- Andrew Copp -- Lucas Raymond
Michael Rasmussen -- Nate Danielson -- J.T. Compher
Carter Mazur -- Sheldon Dries -- Keegan Kolesar
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
William Wallinder -- Justin Faulk
Andreas Englund -- Anton Johansson
Daniil Tarasov
Michal Postava
Scratched: Axel Sandin-Pellikka, John Leonard
Injured: Mason Appleton (undisclosed), Marco Kasper (upper body), Albert Johansson (undisclosed), John Gibson (lower body)
Suspended: Dylan Larkin
Status report
Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said he expects Appleton and Kasper to return during Detroit's upcoming four-game road trip. … Gibson, who was injured in a 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, is still undergoing evaluation. … The Golden Knights are expected to use the same lineup from a 3-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.