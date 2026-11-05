Golden Knights at Red Wings projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (10-5-2) at RED WINGS (7-6-3)

7 p.m. ET; DSN, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Brett Howden -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Ivan Barbashev -- William Karlsson -- Mitch Marner

Trevor Connelly -- Tomas Hertl -- Braeden Bowman

Raphael Lavoie -- Nic Dowd -- Marc Gatcomb

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Jeremy Lauzon -- Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin -- Dylan Coghlan

Adin Hill

Carter Hart

Scratched: Jonas Rondbjerg, Viliam Kmec

Injured: Victor Olofsson (lower body), Parker Wotherspoon (upper body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Emmitt Finnie -- Viktor Arvidsson

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard -- Andrew Copp -- Lucas Raymond

Michael Rasmussen -- Nate Danielson -- J.T. Compher

Carter Mazur -- Sheldon Dries -- Keegan Kolesar

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

William Wallinder -- Justin Faulk

Andreas Englund -- Anton Johansson

Daniil Tarasov

Michal Postava

Scratched: Axel Sandin-Pellikka, John Leonard

Injured: Mason Appleton (undisclosed), Marco Kasper (upper body), Albert Johansson (undisclosed), John Gibson (lower body)

Suspended: Dylan Larkin

Status report

Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said he expects Appleton and Kasper to return during Detroit's upcoming four-game road trip. … Gibson, who was injured in a 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, is still undergoing evaluation. … The Golden Knights are expected to use the same lineup from a 3-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.