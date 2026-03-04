Golden Knights at Red Wings projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (28-19-14) at RED WINGS (35-20-6)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Raphael Lavoie
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Mitch Marner -- Reilly Smith
Braeden Bowman -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar
Brandon Saad -- Colton Sissons -- Cole Reinhardt
Jeremy Lauzon -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson
Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton, Cole Smith
Injured: Mark Stone (upper body), Carter Hart (lower body), Brett Howden (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Jonas Rondbjerg (lower body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Michael Rasmussen -- Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane
Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Lucas Raymond
Dominik Shine -- J.T. Compher -- James van Riemsdyk
Emmitt Finnie -- Marco Kasper -- Mason Appleton
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Cam Talbot
Sebastian Cossa
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom
Injured: John Gibson (upper body)
Status report
The Golden Knights acquired Smith, a forward, in a trade with the Nashville Predators on Monday for defenseman prospect Christoffer Sedoff and a third-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft. ... Gibson is day to day; the goalie left after the first period of a 4-2 win at Nashville on Monday. ... Cossa was recalled under emergency conditions from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and will back up Talbot.