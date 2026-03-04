Golden Knights at Red Wings projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (28-19-14) at RED WINGS (35-20-6)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Raphael Lavoie

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Mitch Marner -- Reilly Smith

Braeden Bowman -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar

Brandon Saad -- Colton Sissons -- Cole Reinhardt

Jeremy Lauzon -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson

Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid 

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton, Cole Smith

Injured: Mark Stone (upper body), Carter Hart (lower body), Brett Howden (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Jonas Rondbjerg (lower body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Michael Rasmussen -- Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Lucas Raymond

Dominik Shine -- J.T. Compher -- James van Riemsdyk

Emmitt Finnie -- Marco Kasper -- Mason Appleton

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Cam Talbot

Sebastian Cossa

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom

Injured: John Gibson (upper body)

Status report

The Golden Knights acquired Smith, a forward, in a trade with the Nashville Predators on Monday for defenseman prospect Christoffer Sedoff and a third-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft. ... Gibson is day to day; the goalie left after the first period of a 4-2 win at Nashville on Monday. ... Cossa was recalled under emergency conditions from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and will back up Talbot.

